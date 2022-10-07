From August to October, hop yards are harvesting all over America. Most of these farms are in the Pacific Northwest (Oregon, Washington and Idaho) where nearly the entire U.S. crop is grown, but boutique hop farms have sprouted up all over the United States (go Ohio). It’s a special season for both beer pros and beer enthusiasts. It’s the time of year when a lot of craft breweries visit these farms to purchase future product, build supplier relationships and also to bag freshly picked hops to rush back to the brewery and concoct unique recipes using just harvested kilned cones (fresh hop beer) or unkilned cones (wet hop beer).

