Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer
New Show, 'Alaska Daily', Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack 'Go Bags' to be Ready for Natural Disasters
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
alaskasnewssource.com
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood on Monday. According to an online dispatch, police responded to 5500 Arctic Boulevard at 8:07 a.m. Monday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Arctic Boulevard were shut down briefly, but reopened at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly to discuss Golden Lion Hotel in upcoming meeting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With winter right around the corner, Anchorage community council representatives say these next Anchorage Assembly meetings are crucial for some of Alaska’s most vulnerable residents. Among the items up for consideration is an ordinance to allow the Golden Lion Hotel property to be used as...
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Resident Pleads Guilty To Wanton Waste Of Big Game
Soldotna Alaska Wildlife Troopers in September 2021 received an anonymous report that a Nikiski resident killed a sub-legal bull in GMU 15 and left the scene. An investigation revealed 46-year-old Steven Powell shot a moose with an antler spread of 36.8 inches with two brow tines in an area that requires an antler spread of at least 50 inches or three brow tines on one side and left the scene failing to salvage any of the meat of the moose.
police1.com
Troopers plan to launch statewide bodycam program in rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of Public Safety plans to outfit more than 400 employees with body-worn cameras by next summer, including Alaska State Troopers statewide and Village Public Safety Officers in rural Alaska. Officials say the cameras are long overdue for the troopers, the largest law enforcement agency...
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Anchorage
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bethel Native Corporation...
rasmuson.org
Rasmuson Foundation welcomes five new staff
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce five new staff members, including two directors filling newly created positions. “Every employee at the Foundation is critical to our reach and impact across Alaska,” said Diane Kaplan, president and CEO. “These additions will help...
alaskasnewssource.com
Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Updated: 6 hours ago. Passengers arriving in Whittier on Norwegian Cruise Line cruise...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo relocates 2 orphaned bear cubs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two orphaned black bear cubs at the Alaska Zoo are going to a new home. The cubs will be shipped out early Thursday morning to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana. The female cubs, roughly nine months old, were found orphaned on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information
The FAA has established 30 new GPS guided routes, in addition to updating 24 already existing T-Routes, to help pilots fly at a lower altitude to avoid icing conditions. “It will be enforced on Thursday, October 20,”, said Parks and Rec Director Mike Braniff. “In the meantime, everybody here has been noticed that they have plenty of time to gather their things and work towards their next destination.”
alaskasnewssource.com
$80M port project in Whittier will add cruise ship docks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Passengers arriving in Whittier on Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ships will have a new place to dock in the near future. On Monday, Oct. 10, Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined other officials in picking up a shovel to break ground on phase one of an $80 million port project in Whittier.
Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate
Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Thursday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night has turned himself in to Anchorage police. According to a community alert, police responded to a reported hit-and-run accident shortly before 7:40 p.m. Sunday night that left two pedestrians hospitalized. The accident closed northbound lanes of Muldoon...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage gets its first snowfall of the season, making for a slick morning commute
The Anchorage area saw its first snow of the season Monday, with an afternoon dusting giving way to slick roads early Tuesday before temperatures warmed. National Weather Service meteorologist Kaitlyn O’Brien said snowfall in Anchorage tapered off by about midnight, with reports Monday night ranging from 1 inch of snow in West Anchorage to 3 to 4 inches on the Anchorage Hillside. The most snow, 4.2 inches, was recorded in the Eagle River Valley.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Alaska Air delivers 1,200 lbs of fresh hops to Hawaii’s Maui Brewing and Alaska’s 49th State Brewing
From August to October, hop yards are harvesting all over America. Most of these farms are in the Pacific Northwest (Oregon, Washington and Idaho) where nearly the entire U.S. crop is grown, but boutique hop farms have sprouted up all over the United States (go Ohio). It’s a special season for both beer pros and beer enthusiasts. It’s the time of year when a lot of craft breweries visit these farms to purchase future product, build supplier relationships and also to bag freshly picked hops to rush back to the brewery and concoct unique recipes using just harvested kilned cones (fresh hop beer) or unkilned cones (wet hop beer).
alaskasnewssource.com
Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After 30 years in business, the owners of Allure Day Spa and Hair Design say they are closing their doors. The decision, they say, was a difficult one, but they are closed forever now. “I think a lot of people are feeling the effects from COVID,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Houston Deputy Mayor offers more insight on sudden resignations
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - After three city officials tendered their resignations on Friday, the Houston City Council has been scrambling to keep the city operating. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and the city’s treasurer Sally Schug all walked away from their positions after unofficial results of the Oct. 4 Regular City Election were announced.
NEA pushes transgender-identity agenda in Alaska
A major movement afoot to completely change our culture is being systematically pushed across America through our schools. This includes the movement to sexualize our children in the K-12 classrooms. Alaska is not exempt from this radical change. It is seen in Alaska’s schools, including the Anchorage School District, the...
kinyradio.com
9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?
Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
