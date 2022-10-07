Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Skull Confirms Taiwanese Legends Of Ancient Peoples Who Preceded The Austronesians
Around 6,000 years ago Taiwan was settled by Austronesians, who brought with them Neolithic technology and still make up around 2 percent of the island’s population. However, 15 of the 16 Austronesian groups on the island have stories of small, dark people already living in the island’s forests and perhaps surviving alongside the Austronesians until quite recently. The discovery of a skull confirms the tales and helps place the lost people in the human family tree.
IFLScience
Why The Salton Sea Has Turned From Tourist Hotspot To Toxic, Eggy Dustbowl
The Salton Sea, California's most heavily polluted lake, is rapidly turning into toxic dust. Once a popular tourist spot, this troubled body of water is rapidly receding, upping the concentration of salt and chemicals in the remaining water. The landlocked “sea” was created by accident in the opening years of...
IFLScience
WWII Ship Sunk In Oceania Shows Up In Dried-Up Californian Lake – Officials Have No Idea How It Got There
Alongside an unnerving number of dead bodies, droughts in the US have brought out a new mystery: how did a boat that sank by an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean during World War II end up in a dried-up Californian reservoir?. On Sunday, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest...
IFLScience
Buzzing Ball Of Cactus Bees Wins Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2022
The winners of the Natural History Museum’s (NHM) Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 competition have been revealed, and as ever, we're in for a treat. This year's top prize was scooped by American photographer Karine Aigner for their beautifully captured shot of a buzzing ball of cactus bees snowballing in the Texas sand.
IFLScience
Woman Lost $30k To "Astronaut" Scammer Who Needed Cash To Return Home
Online fraudsters have reinvented an age-old online romance scam by pretending to be a Russian cosmonaut who needs money to return home to planet Earth. As far out as it may seem, the hustle recently managed to hook one woman living in Japan who reportedly sent 4.4 million yen ($30,000) to the unknown criminals.
IFLScience
$1.5 Million Floating Home Partially Sinks During Unveiling In Panama
Upon opening to an excited crowd, a $1.5 million floating home – complete with a jacuzzi, panoramic windows, and an impressive exterior – proved a resounding success for multiple days as visitors toured inside. However, hopes for smooth sailing quickly met a disappointing end as the high-end home began leaning, ending up partially submerged and severely tilted into the ocean.
IFLScience
Do Flying Fish Really Fly?
There are around 64 species of fish in the family Exocoetidae, colloquially referred to as “flying fish”. These saltwater fish are found in large numbers across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. In short, no, flying fish do not technically possess the ability for powered flight. What they have instead is the sophisticated ability to glide out of the water and maneuver their way across vast distances, transported by just wind and ocean currents.
IFLScience
Why Do You Never Hear About The Bermuda Triangle Anymore?
For much of the latter part of the 20th Century, you couldn't flip through the channels without finding at least one documentary on the Bermuda Triangle, an area in the Atlantic Ocean that was chomping down ships and airplanes like they were Reese's Pieces. But over recent years, a new...
IFLScience
It Worked! DART Changed Asteroid’s Orbit To Shorten It By 32 Minutes
Two weeks of observations of the Didymos/Dimorphos system have confirmed NASA’s DART mission has substantially changed Dimorphos’s orbit, the first time humans have changed the motion of a natural object in space and altered its orbit forever. The finding demonstrates that under the right circumstances, smashing a spacecraft...
IFLScience
1 Million-Year-Old DNA Hints At "Productive" Future For Melted Antarctica
The Earth, traditionally a planet known for having ice caps at either pole, is quickly shaking its cold reputation, as its snowiest regions heat up beyond recognition. That makes predicting the increasingly imminent results of global warming a top priority for scientists seeking to understand the future of the planet – and nowhere is that more important than down at the lily-white butt of the planet, Antarctica.
IFLScience
World's First Flying Car Race Tears Up The Australian Desert
The world’s first flying car race has taken flight across the pink salt flats of South Australia, and it looks just as awesome as it sounds. In the first race of its kind, pilots Zephatiali Walsh went head-to-head with Fabio Tishcler, guiding their remotely operated flying vehicles around the 1-kilometer-long (0.6 miles) circuit near Adelaide that was outlined using augmented reality technology.
IFLScience
‘Sea Monsters’ Were Real Millions Of Years Ago. New Fossils Tell About Their Rise And Fall
Sixty six million years ago, sea monsters really existed. They were mosasaurs, huge marine lizards that lived at the same time as the last dinosaurs. Growing up to 12 metres long, mosasaurs looked like a Komodo dragon with flippers and a shark-like tail. They were also wildly diverse, evolving dozens of species that filled different niches. Some ate fish and squid, some ate shellfish or ammonites.
IFLScience
Astronaut Tests Out Microgravity Scene From “2001: A Space Oddysey” In latest Cosplay
Italian astronaut and current commander of the International Space Station (ISS), Samantha Cristoforetti, has brought cosplay to literal new heights during her tenure on the space station by dressing up as various sci-fi heroines. She also carries out incredible work in science communication, like sharing how CPR is done in space or explaining menstruation in microgravity. Her latest video does both, combining sci-com with sci-fi cosplay.
