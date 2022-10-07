There are around 64 species of fish in the family Exocoetidae, colloquially referred to as “flying fish”. These saltwater fish are found in large numbers across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. In short, no, flying fish do not technically possess the ability for powered flight. What they have instead is the sophisticated ability to glide out of the water and maneuver their way across vast distances, transported by just wind and ocean currents.

