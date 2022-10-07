Read full article on original website
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
John DiNoto scores twice as Washington Township defeats Delsea in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
John DiNoto scored two goals, including the double-overtime winner, in Washington Township’s 2-1 win over Delsea in Franklinville. Frank Master got Delsea (6-5-1) on the board first in the second half off an assist from Gavin Riemer before DiNoto tied things up at one. Chris Clune and Pete Louvaris...
Schalick over Clayton - Girls soccer recap
Kerri Jackson broke a 1-1 tie in the second half with her second goal of the game was Schalick edged Clayton 2-1 in Pittsgrove. Emily Miller set up the game-winner and Ella Berger had the other assist for Schalick. Carly Hayman made six saves to help Schalick improve to 8-1-2.
Belleville over Orange - Girls soccer recap
Roslyn Almodovar had two assists and was one of six different goal scorers for Belleville in a 6-0 win over Orange in Belleville. Emily Gavidia added a goal and an assist for Belleville (2-11), which got a goal apiece by Amelia Fabara, Chalya Murdock, Arianna Navarrete and Kayla Solano-Torres. Orange...
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Prospective playoff field taking shape through Week 6
We are just under two weeks away from the cutoff for public schools and three for non-publics for the 2022 NJSIAA playoffs. The pressure is mounting . Below you can fund the latest high school United Power Rankings following the action in Week 6. The UPR is determined by combining...
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
New Jersey native wins again on Jeopardy!; heads into tonight on seven-day win streak
A New Jersey native won again on Jeopardy!
Stock rising: These N.J. football players are money in the bank as clutch performers
The stock market is up, then it’s down. Lately, it seems to move day-to-day like an erratic heartbeat. Just the opposite of how the players listed below have been performing.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Crumbl Cookies Opening in North Brunswick, NJ on Friday
I've got some really sweet news for you. The cookie shop that blew up in popularity because of Tik Tok, Crumbl Cookies, finally has a grand opening date in North Brunswick and it's this week. Yup, you can finally get your hands on Crumbl Cookies this Friday, October 14th, in...
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
Jets’ Carl Lawson just dominated for 1st time since Achilles injury: What it could mean for the defense
The Jets believed Carl Lawson could be a huge difference-maker for their defense when they signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal back in March of 2021. It took a year-and-a-half because Lawson missed the entire 2021 season after rupturing his Achilles in training camp, but Sunday’s win over the Dolphins was exactly what GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh had in mind.
NFL・
Gaslight Anthem at PNC Bank Arts Center review: Huge N.J. concert unloads rock fervor
Brian Fallon knows his people. Standing center stage at PNC Bank Arts Center Saturday night — his band’s largest local gig since they played the amphitheater eight years ago — the singer was quick to anoint New Jersey as “the best place in the world … the greatest state in the whole nation.”
Serious Crash Closes Route 9 On Jersey Shore
A serious crash closed Route 9 in both directions, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 near Old Shore Road and Beach Boulevard in Lacey Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed and detoured, the DOT said. CHECK...
Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline
There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
NFL・
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
Somewhere over the river, Dr. Oz is in trouble | Mulshine
On Sunday, I crossed the Delaware to cover a speech in what is shaping up as the pivotal race for control of the U.S. Senate. As I approached the site of the event I heard the strains of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” emanating from the PA system.
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
