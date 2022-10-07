ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

NJ.com

Schalick over Clayton - Girls soccer recap

Kerri Jackson broke a 1-1 tie in the second half with her second goal of the game was Schalick edged Clayton 2-1 in Pittsgrove. Emily Miller set up the game-winner and Ella Berger had the other assist for Schalick. Carly Hayman made six saves to help Schalick improve to 8-1-2.
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

Belleville over Orange - Girls soccer recap

Roslyn Almodovar had two assists and was one of six different goal scorers for Belleville in a 6-0 win over Orange in Belleville. Emily Gavidia added a goal and an assist for Belleville (2-11), which got a goal apiece by Amelia Fabara, Chalya Murdock, Arianna Navarrete and Kayla Solano-Torres. Orange...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Jets’ Carl Lawson just dominated for 1st time since Achilles injury: What it could mean for the defense

The Jets believed Carl Lawson could be a huge difference-maker for their defense when they signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal back in March of 2021. It took a year-and-a-half because Lawson missed the entire 2021 season after rupturing his Achilles in training camp, but Sunday’s win over the Dolphins was exactly what GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh had in mind.
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Closes Route 9 On Jersey Shore

A serious crash closed Route 9 in both directions, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 near Old Shore Road and Beach Boulevard in Lacey Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed and detoured, the DOT said. CHECK...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline

There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
