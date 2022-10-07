Read full article on original website
Related
3 Philadelphia SWAT officers shot while serving homicide warrant
Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot in the West Poplar section of the city Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources said. All three officers are in stable condition at the hospital.
Oregon sheriff criticizes new bail reform policies: Residents want criminals jailed
Oregon sheriff Michelle Duncan says the state's recently implemented bail reform policies are making her community less safe and contradict rural residents' wishes.
Comments / 0