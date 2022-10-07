ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Truckee Donner Soroptimist Live Your Dream $4k grants available

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner is accepting applications for up to $4,000 for Live Your Dream grants. The grants are available to women who are head-of-household, have a dependent and wish to enhance their training or education. These grants enable women to get additional training or further their education. The application is online at SITD.info or using the QR code.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

$50k in special event funds available through North Tahoe association

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The application cycle for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association’s 2023 Special Event Partnership Funding program is open. Facilitated on an annual basis, the NLTRA directs $50,000 in sponsorship funds toward locally produced special events that support the North Lake Tahoe business community. Interested event producers and organizations are invited to apply for funding, which must be used to market and promote their events. The application and additional information is available at NLTRA.org.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Sierra Sun

Input sought for Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — An unprecedented collaboration of public and private sector organizations in the greater Tahoe region is inviting those interested in sustainable management of outdoor recreation and tourism to take part in an online survey and public workshops later this month. The online survey and registration for...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Fish and Wildlife to offer 365-day fishing licenses

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin selling 365-day fishing licenses far sooner than expected, thanks to extensive efforts by staff to expedite sales. Beginning Nov. 15, California anglers will be able to purchase a 2023 fishing license that will take effect on Jan....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Drink Coffee Do Stuff expands into South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe coffee shop Black Cabin Coffee officially closed their doors on Friday, Sept. 30, and after a week-long conversion, has reopened under the North Lake Tahoe coffee empire, Drink Coffee Do Stuff. “Following five years of roasting and caffeinating South Lake Tahoe,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

WinterWonderGrass lineup announced for 7th annual event at Lake Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — WinterWonderGrass Festival has announced its lineup for the 7th annual family-friendly event that takes place next spring. The lineup for the March 31-April 2 event includes 25 bands across four stages, including WinterWonderGrass veterans, Trampled by Turtles and Greensky Bluegrass, plus newcomers Marcus King, The Main Squeeze, and The Lone Bellow. The weekend rounds out with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Mapache, Neal Francis, Tray Wellington Band, Big Richard, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Lindsay Lou, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Cris Jacobs Band, the Brothers Comatose, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Pickin’ on the Dead and others.
FESTIVAL
Sierra Sun

Visit Truckee Tahoe launches fall lodging offer

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Visit Truckee-Tahoe launched the Sustainable Truckee Fall Lodging Offer, a promotion that supports tourism-dependent businesses, thanks the community, and funds stewardship projects. Visitors who book lodging in Truckee get a $100 Sustainable Truckee Gift Card to shop, dine, drink and play at 49 Truckee businesses. In...
TRUCKEE, CA

Community Policy