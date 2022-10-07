TRUCKEE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner is accepting applications for up to $4,000 for Live Your Dream grants. The grants are available to women who are head-of-household, have a dependent and wish to enhance their training or education. These grants enable women to get additional training or further their education. The application is online at SITD.info or using the QR code.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO