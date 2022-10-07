Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_com
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
New local film highlights Houston's bustling production business
HOUSTON - A new film, that was shot completely in Houston, is about to be released on streaming services. From big budget productions, commercials, passion projects, and documentaries, it's hard to quantify how many of these film projects are available to watch. But far from the Hollywood studios, we might typically think oF creative Houstonians are very busy.
TRACER project in Houston helps understand how air quality impacts thunderstorms
HOUSTON - Earlier this year we introduced you to TRACER, a research project taking place here in southeast Texas. The purpose of the project is to better understand the role that air quality plays in how thunderstorms develop. TRACER looks at the intersection between climate, weather, and pollution to help...
Pleasant start Tuesday with increasing humidity and a warm afternoon
Look for another mild day in Houston on Tuesday. Increasing humidity will lead to partly cloudy skies and a warm afternoon. A weak front will move through southeast Texas late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. That front will not impact temperatures much but should bring a few showers. A stronger front arrives at the end of the weekend.
Opening arguments begin in Antonio Armstrong, Jr retrial
HOUSTON - Antonio ‘AJ' Armstrong, Jr. faces murder charges for the second time as opening arguments began in his retrial. He’s accused of killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. Former NFL athlete Antonio Armstrong, Sr. and his wife Dawn Armstrong were shot in the head...
Honor Society Coffee Co. opens Tomball shop
Honor Society Coffee is the latest addition to Tomball's expanding food and beverage scene. Coffee aficionados will love their delicious roasts and full menu of caffeinated creations. Check out the Nitro brew on tap and just in time for the Astros' post season run, the "Orange Crush" is a must try. @honorsocietycoffeeco.
Altercation ends in deadly shooting on Fuqua in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say an altercation between men in two vehicles ended with a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Fuqua and Sabo in southeast Houston. Officers arrived at the scene in the parking lot of a convenience store and found broken glass and...
Mild morning with patchy fog, warm Wednesday afternoon with isolated showers
Some areas around Houston could see a few showers Wednesday afternoon. A weak front will move through southeast Texas bringing another chance for rain tonight. Temperatures remain warm for October until a stronger one arrives at the start of next week.
Houston man vanishes after crossing US/Mexico border, loved ones still pleading for answers 5 years later
HOUSTON - FOX 26 is continuing to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area. In the Summer of 2017, Lisa Torres answered a call while she was in Mexico desperately searching for her 21-year-old son Roberto Franco; the person on the other line claimed they'd taken him, and that if she paid, he'd be returned safely.
What was that loud boom?
The Pasadena Police Department conducted a bombing exercise at the Pasadena police range. The range is located at 6600 Genoa Red Bluff Road. The exercise consisted of six detonations that were heard around the area. The Pasadena Police Department conducted the bombing exercise around 2 P.M. Tuesday afternoon.
Former Katy ISD head football coach resigns amid inquiry
KATY, Texas - Former Paetow High School head football coach Lonnie Teagle has resigned from his position, school officials said. In a statement from Katy ISD, they said, "The Katy ISD Police has investigated an allegation concerning a former head football coach. The individual resigned during the inquiry and the case has since been referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office."
Man charged in deadly shooting at Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Blvd in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of two men in a restaurant. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, is charged with capital murder. Two other suspects, who have not been identified, also remain at large. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Oct....
Prayer vigil held for missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds
ALVIN, Texas - Close friends and family members held a prayer vigil for Michelle Reynolds, who’s been missing for 18 days. "You just can't get your head around that she’s gone,’ says Maggie Reynolds, Mother-in-Law. The prayer vigil was held to show continued support for the Reynolds...
Exclusive: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame
HOUSTON - James Walker is the owner of Walker's Daycare center located on Livingston Street in the Sunnyside community of Houston. On Thursday, the father of 3-year-old Janiya Guzman says she suffered a broken femur bone while she was at that location. FOX 26's Gabby Hart confronted the owner in...
Houston carjacking on Beverly Hill St leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
HOUSTON - Police say one man was shot to death and another was injured during a carjacking in west Houston on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Street near Greenridge Drive around 4:25 a.m. Two...
Man arrested 3 years later, charged with murder for death of Demetris Lincoln in 2019
HOUSTON - Three years later, a suspect has been arrested for a woman's death back in 2019. Police say Carl Franklin Tates, 61, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with murder for the death of 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. According to reports, Lincoln disappeared from 5000 Caplin Street in northeast...
DJ at Mi Jalisco Sports Bar on Airline Drive allegedly shot a man, HCSO investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A fight inside a north Houston sports bar led to a shooting in the parking lot, investigators say. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 9501 Airline Drive on Sunday around 10 p.m. Reports say two men got into a fight inside Mi Jalisco Sports Bar and continued it outside.
Homeless woman shot while sitting on curb in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man who shot a homeless woman while she was sitting on a curb in southwest Houston. The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Beechnut Street. According to police, the woman was sitting along the side of a...
Off-duty security guard fatally shoots man at Houston gas station on Westheimer Rd
HOUSTON - Houston police say an off-duty security guard shot a man to death at a gas station early Monday morning. The shooting was reported around 2:42 a.m. in the 8700 block of Westheimer Road. Police say the security guard had just gotten off work at a nearby apartment complex...
Robert Solis representing himself in trial for shooting of Harris Co. Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
HOUSTON - Robert Solis, the man charged with capital murder in the death of Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, has chosen to represent himself in the trial that began Monday. Deputy Dhaliwal, the first Sikh deputy for the department, died after he was shot in the line of duty on...
