New local film highlights Houston's bustling production business

HOUSTON - A new film, that was shot completely in Houston, is about to be released on streaming services. From big budget productions, commercials, passion projects, and documentaries, it's hard to quantify how many of these film projects are available to watch. But far from the Hollywood studios, we might typically think oF creative Houstonians are very busy.
Pleasant start Tuesday with increasing humidity and a warm afternoon

Look for another mild day in Houston on Tuesday. Increasing humidity will lead to partly cloudy skies and a warm afternoon. A weak front will move through southeast Texas late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. That front will not impact temperatures much but should bring a few showers. A stronger front arrives at the end of the weekend.
Opening arguments begin in Antonio Armstrong, Jr retrial

HOUSTON - Antonio ‘AJ' Armstrong, Jr. faces murder charges for the second time as opening arguments began in his retrial. He’s accused of killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. Former NFL athlete Antonio Armstrong, Sr. and his wife Dawn Armstrong were shot in the head...
Honor Society Coffee Co. opens Tomball shop

Honor Society Coffee is the latest addition to Tomball's expanding food and beverage scene. Coffee aficionados will love their delicious roasts and full menu of caffeinated creations. Check out the Nitro brew on tap and just in time for the Astros' post season run, the "Orange Crush" is a must try. @honorsocietycoffeeco.
Altercation ends in deadly shooting on Fuqua in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police say an altercation between men in two vehicles ended with a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Fuqua and Sabo in southeast Houston. Officers arrived at the scene in the parking lot of a convenience store and found broken glass and...
Houston man vanishes after crossing US/Mexico border, loved ones still pleading for answers 5 years later

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is continuing to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area. In the Summer of 2017, Lisa Torres answered a call while she was in Mexico desperately searching for her 21-year-old son Roberto Franco; the person on the other line claimed they'd taken him, and that if she paid, he'd be returned safely.
What was that loud boom?

The Pasadena Police Department conducted a bombing exercise at the Pasadena police range. The range is located at 6600 Genoa Red Bluff Road. The exercise consisted of six detonations that were heard around the area. The Pasadena Police Department conducted the bombing exercise around 2 P.M. Tuesday afternoon.
Former Katy ISD head football coach resigns amid inquiry

KATY, Texas - Former Paetow High School head football coach Lonnie Teagle has resigned from his position, school officials said. In a statement from Katy ISD, they said, "The Katy ISD Police has investigated an allegation concerning a former head football coach. The individual resigned during the inquiry and the case has since been referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office."
Prayer vigil held for missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds

ALVIN, Texas - Close friends and family members held a prayer vigil for Michelle Reynolds, who’s been missing for 18 days. "You just can't get your head around that she’s gone,’ says Maggie Reynolds, Mother-in-Law. The prayer vigil was held to show continued support for the Reynolds...
Houston carjacking on Beverly Hill St leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

HOUSTON - Police say one man was shot to death and another was injured during a carjacking in west Houston on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Street near Greenridge Drive around 4:25 a.m. Two...
Homeless woman shot while sitting on curb in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man who shot a homeless woman while she was sitting on a curb in southwest Houston. The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Beechnut Street. According to police, the woman was sitting along the side of a...
