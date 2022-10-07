ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton University cancels classes Friday amid unfortunate incidents

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University cancelled classes on Friday amid two unfortunate incidents.

According to an Instagram post from Hampton University Student Government Association, the university sent out an email to students stating, “In light of two unfortunate incidences impacting the university community in the last 24 hours, Hampton University is canceling all classes Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.”

Although Hampton University did not specify the incidences, 10 On Your Side confirmed with the university Thursday that two HU students were involved in a small plane crash Thursday afternoon in Newport News .

According to investigators, both of the students were in an aviation class. A statement released on Thursday by a spokesperson for the university said, “Out of respect for the students and their families, we have no further comment at this time.” The flight instructor, identified by State Police as 23-year-old Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, was killed in the afternoon crash. She also attended HU.

Hampton University will be hosting a prayer service at Ogden Hall at 11 a.m. that is open to all members of the university faculty, staff and student body.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

