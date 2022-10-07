Man Downs Public Land 12-Point Buck… Coyotes Get To It Before He Does

That’s a big kick to the shins.

A lad would be pretty upset with himself after this one.

I mean, imagine, you’re hunting public land probably nearly sitting on top of 10 other hunters all chasing the same big boy you all know is in the area. Then finally, the ol’ buck steps out. You take the shot, you are confident in the shot, but he runs.

This is a typically occurrence in hunting. Many times, even with a great kill shot, the things can run for a good distance. Sometimes with even little blood.

This creates challenging situations but that’s half the fun of hunting. The challenge and decisions that come with it.

This hunter experienced one of these situations while out for a bow hunt. He shot a beauty buck but it went for a run.

As dark came on, the hunter decided that the buck could have run far and that he was going to come back in the morning to find him.

That turned out to be a big mistake.

When he got back in the morning the hunter found the buck only 120-yards from where he shot it. Except the whole deer wasn’t there…

The coyotes had themselves at late night snack. And it’s hard to blame them, a fresh large deer down sounds like a good meal to me.

The hunter is devastated with the outcome, but its just one of those situations.

The buck ended up being a monster 12-point.

But, hey at least the meat didn’t go to waste…