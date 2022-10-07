Read full article on original website
It's been 41 years since Robin Shea's body was found on the side of the road in Norton, and detectives are still searching for the man accused of cutting her life short.
U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole, Jr. on Tuesday sentenced Cory Goldberg, 47, of Boston to 30 months in prison and six years of supervised release. Goldberg was also ordered to pay forfeiture of $282,604. In September 2020, Goldberg pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of...
Lawyers representing Louis Coleman III said Tuesday afternoon they plan to file an appeal after a federal judge sentenced him to life in prison for kidnapping and killing Jassy Correia, a 22-year-old and mother of a 2-year-old. United States District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV handed down the sentencing...
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
A Massachusetts school custodian, high school athletic assistant and Red Sox ticket taker has been arrested and charged with child enticement for reportedly sending sexually explicit messages to a minor — who was actually an undercover officer, the East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien wrote in a statement.
BOSTON, Mass. – The Providence man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a Boston woman three years ago will learn his fate in federal court in Boston Tuesday. In June, a federal jury found 36-year-old Louis Coleman guilty of kidnapping resulting in death in the murder of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, of Boston.
The Cambridge Police Department is pointing to the return of college students and an increase in bike thefts as the key drivers behind a 7% increase in crime totals in September compared to August. Crime totals for September vs. August showed a 95% increase in bike thefts, the department said...
BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action. "I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.One man, who was afraid...
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were shot in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section found a pair of gunshot victims at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
BOSTON — Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenage boy in broad daylight in Boston on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street...
Louis Coleman, the Providence man convicted in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman more than three years ago, is less than 24 hours away from learning his fate.
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
People found guilty of a crime they did not commit are legally able to receive wrongful conviction compensation from the state. But it’s not an easy task. Fred Weichel, a South Boston man released from prison after 36 years for a murder associated with Whitey Bulger’s gang, is trying to do just that — and running into hurdles. GBH News legal analyst and Northeastern law professor Daniel Medwed joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about Weichel’s case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a morning shooting in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Arcola Street. Detectives say the victim is an adult male. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said no arrests...
On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:18 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to Districts B-2, E-13 and the Gang Unit responded to a shotspotter activation and multiple 911 calls reporting that a person had been shot near 2990 Washington Street. Upon arrival, Officers and EMTs located...
BOSTON (WHDH) - The 17-year-old student charged with shooting a teenage classmate outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester last week is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect is being held without bail pending Tuesday’s hearing. The suspect is currently facing charges that include Armed Assault...
