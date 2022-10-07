ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting

BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action. "I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.One man, who was afraid...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Crime Statistics#Crime Rates#Violent Crime
Boston 25 News

Police investigating after 2 people shot in broad daylight in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were shot in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section found a pair of gunshot victims at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead

Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgbh.org

Fred Weichel and others wrongfully imprisoned face many hurdles to getting compensation

People found guilty of a crime they did not commit are legally able to receive wrongful conviction compensation from the state. But it’s not an easy task. Fred Weichel, a South Boston man released from prison after 36 years for a murder associated with Whitey Bulger’s gang, is trying to do just that — and running into hurdles. GBH News legal analyst and Northeastern law professor Daniel Medwed joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about Weichel’s case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy