MAQUON — The remains of a body found in a storage unit in Maquon Friday night have yet to be identified. And no arrests have been made in the case. A news release Saturday said the owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg for medical reasons. Due to medical reasons, no charges have been filed at this time, the release said.

MAQUON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO