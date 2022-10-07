Read full article on original website
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Linemen Davis, Snyder getting job done for Monmouth-Roseville Titans
MONMOUTH — The last in-depth look at this fall’s Monmouth-Roseville High School football team included the offensive exploits of Titan ball carriers CJ Johnson and Jerome Jackson. Both backs have had 100-yard rushing games this season. But having a talented runner or passer doesn’t mean much if there’s...
aledotimesrecord.com
T. Thomas Peterson
T. Thomas Peterson, 71, of rural Aledo, Illinois died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 15th from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Mercer County V.F.W. in Aledo, Illinois. Memorials may be left for the V.F.W. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family.
aledotimesrecord.com
WIU's Center for Performing Arts construction funding released, construction underway
MACOMB — A formal groundbreaking was held Friday, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other leaders, for the state-funded Center for Performing Arts on the Western Illinois University-Macomb campus. River City Construction, LLC, of Peoria, IL, has been selected as the general contractor. Construction began Sept. 1. The project is...
aledotimesrecord.com
Injured Galesburg woman says man hit her with mallet, cut her with knife
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly battering and cutting a woman Sunday morning. Galesburg police responded to Advance Auto Parts, 598 N. Henderson St., at 9:46 a.m. for a report of a bleeding woman coming into the store. Upon arrival,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aledotimesrecord.com
Woman charged with concealing death of person found in Maquon storage unit
GALESBURG — Marcy Oglesby was arrested Tuesday for the concealment of death, a Class 4 Felony, in connection to the human remains that were found in a storage unit in Maquon Friday, Oct. 7. Oglesby, 50, was also arrested on two Fulton County warrants for fraud and deceptive practices...
aledotimesrecord.com
Dispositions of Knox County felony cases Oct. 3-6
Bostyn S. Newcomer, 20, pleaded guilty to class 4 felony aggravated fleeing and was sentenced to 6 months conditional discharge and court costs. Misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving on a revoked license were dismissed. The charges were filed Aug. 17. In a second case, Newcomer had a class...
aledotimesrecord.com
DNA, dental records needed to identify body found in Maquon storage unit; autopsy today
MAQUON — The remains of a body found in a storage unit in Maquon Friday night have yet to be identified. And no arrests have been made in the case. A news release Saturday said the owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg for medical reasons. Due to medical reasons, no charges have been filed at this time, the release said.
Comments / 0