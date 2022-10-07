Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Lyfecycle hopes to unveil the world’s first "self-destructing plastic bags" at the Chicago Marathon. Each bag is designed from a plant-based, recyclable plastic that can naturally biodegrade within two years. After they’ve decomposed, the bags will disappear without leaving any microplastics or toxins behind. At its core, Lyfecycle emphasizes its products should really be recycled to prolong its "circular economy." However, any products that do "escape into nature" will naturally biodegrade once their "lyfecycle timeline" is up. At that point, once exposed to heat, air, moisture or sunlight, the products’ "earth-friendly wax" attracts fungi and bacteria that will further break them down. So while the bags won’t explode, let’s hope they can still arrive with a bang.
Today in Gear: Five Products To Study Up On
Vollebak has announced that on Wednesday, October 12, it will drop a crate filled with $10,000 worth of gear "somewhere on Earth." Until then, fans can use this link to submit a guess as to where they think the crate will be dropped. If anyone can guess the correct drop-off location before October 12th, that person will win the contents of the crate. If it's still unclaimed by Wednesday, October 12 (at one pm EST), Vollebak will release a video teasing where the wardrobe has been dropped. Fans will then have 48 hours to go out and claim the gear before the wardrobe is extracted.
Save 50 Percent on Gear Patrol Magazine
Produced entirely in-house by our team of creators and product enthusiasts, each biannual edition of Gear Patrol Magazine rounds up seasonal trends, expert buying advice, rich maker profiles and long-form dispatches from the field — all supported with original photography and illustrations. Across 160 pages, discover everything from cars, watches, whiskey and more. Gear-packed and portable, consider Patrol Magazine your go-to read for fall afternoons on the lake and evenings by the firepit.
Give Workout Woes a Scare with October's New Fitness Gear
October's a fun-filled month with plenty of treats, frights and cool autumn nights. Yet, as winter lurks in the distance, it's important to keep your fitness goals on track, which can be terrifying without the right tools. Thankfully, the 10th month of the year has a pumpkin patch full of...
Act Fast and Save 50% at Dick's Sporting Goods for Early Holiday Shopping
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Dick’s Sporting Goods is America’s largest sports equipment retailer. Whether you’re looking for outdoor gear, camping gear, hunting and fishing equipment, soccer cleats for your son, a yoga mat or some form of attire expressing support for the local NFL franchise, Dick’s has you covered. (And, yes, they know their name sounds funny and leaned right into it on social media)
The Best Utility Knives For Everyday Tasks, DIY Projects and More
PSA: Stop using your expensive pocket knife to open cardboard packages. It's not that boxes are bad for blades (in fact, if your pocket knife can't stand up to a little cardboard, that's a whole different can of worms), it's that there's a tool for every job, and when it comes to DIY projects around the house, breaking down that Amazon haul or prepping for more involved construction projects, it pays to have a utility knife built for the job at hand.
The Best Kettlebell Exercises for a Well-Rounded Fitness Routine
Kettlebells can be a great way to round out your training regimen, boasting plenty of full-body benefits in each bell-shaped piece of equipment. But what good is a fitness must-have if you don't know how to use it correctly?. Like a barbell or dumbbell, there are plenty of kettlebell-specific movements...
The Best Vintage Turntables That You Can (Maybe) Still Buy
We're living in a vinyl renaissance — there's no doubt about that. Vinyl sales continue to break year-over-year records (and have done so since 2005); its popularity has grown so much that more and more vinyl pressing plants are opening up. Audio companies are going back to analog, too, making new-age hi-fi components like amps, preamps, receivers and, of course, turntables.
These Editor-Approved Products Are All on Sale for Prime Early Access
Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The second major Amazon event of the year, the Prime Early Access Sale, has turned out to be pretty impressive across the board, with literally thousands of products with some of the deepest discounts we've seen all year (or longer, in some cases). But parsing through all the best deals can be incredibly overwhelming, even if you're turning to online roundups and curation to comb through it all.
Fox Racing Releases All-New Proframe RS, Featuring the Next Generation of MIPS
For four decades, Fox Racing has been crafting premier gear for motocross and mountain biking, built to take the abuse both sports involve. Anyone familiar with fun on two wheels has undoubtedly come across Fox in their search for tough protective gear. Today, Fox takes a quantum leap forward with the release of its most advanced mountain bike helmet to date, the ProFrame RS.
J.Crew's Newest Boot Beats Out Options from Better-Known Bootmakers
There are two types of hiking boots: the more technical versions of the style; and the old-school hiking boots with the alpine prowess that made them popular in the first place. You know, things like sturdy soles, heel support, leather uppers and lace-to-toe closures. Although they may not be as comfortable as the technical types, they're still as hardworking as they are good-looking.
Altra Outroad Running Shoe Review: A Ton of Potential, But Does It Miss the Mark?
Have you ever wished for a shoe that could handle both the road and trail, without sacrificing performance on either surface? Maybe you're not driven by personal records, but by utility; well, the idea of a two-for-one shoe would hold just as much appeal for you, too. In our multi-hyphenate world, where everyone has at least three hobbies and no one can be put in a single box, a shoe that can pull double duty, and look good, is bound to get some attention.
Is Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker Jacket Worth It? We Decide
Long before folks strolled to coffee shops in waterproof Arc'teryx shells, sailors used oiled sailcloth to keep dry. They fashioned it from actual sails, which sailors realized caught the wind better once wet. Wet sails, however, were heavy — and weight slowed the ship down. Realizing the oil made the fabric impermeable, both to wind and rain (even waves), they manufactured clothing out of it. These designs were primitive, sure, but they set the standard for styles to come, like in-house Huckberry brand Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker Jacket, a modern rendition that's $100 less than options from established outdoors brands.
Shargeek's Storm2 Proves Powerbanks Can Be Cool, and It's 20% Off (or More) for Prime Day
Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The more and more technology we integrate into our lives, the more important our access to power becomes. However, most power banks are decidedly uninteresting — little more than black or gray rectangles you probably don't really feel very strongly about either way — and that's to say nothing of their performance, capacity, etc. By comparison, Shargeek's Storm2 is absurdly capable and, put simply, damn cool. And right now, during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you can get it for a whopping 20 percent off (or more if you buy more than one).
The Best Torque Wrenches You Can Buy
When performing mechanical work on a vehicle, it’s crucial to know torque specifications. They refer to the unit of measurement for rotational force, or twisting, needed to properly fasten nuts and bolts. Go too far with the twisting and your quick fix could instantly become an expensive or all-day ordeal when righty-tighty suddenly becomes righty-loosey from stripped threads.
