Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers Announces More than $35 Million in Awards for Wisconsin’s Transportation Alternatives Program

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced 72 community transportation projects across the state will receive federal funding over the next five years through WisDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). More than $35 million will be allocated to these TAP projects to help create or enhance opportunities for safe non-motorized transportation.
WISCONSIN STATE
A Day To Honor Native American Tribes

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. There are 11 federally recognized Native American tribes in Wisconsin, and in 2019 Governor Tony Evers first signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the state. Commemorations and celebrations today...
MADISON, WI
Grow Dairy Product Sales with New Wisconsin Dairy Export Workshop

MADISON, WI – Learn how to set up and sustain a robust dairy export program with support from Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA). Register now at WisCheeseMakers.org to join in WCMA’s Dairy Export Workshop, set for Tuesday, November 3 from 10:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (CT), with options to join in-person in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin or online from anywhere in the world.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Participants Selected for 2023 WFBF Leadership Institute

MADISON – Fifteen agricultural leaders have been selected to participate in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute. This year-long leadership training program’s mission is to develop strong and effective agricultural leaders. “Today’s farmers and agriculturists must take the lead to be advocates for their farms and agribusinesses,” said...
WISCONSIN STATE

