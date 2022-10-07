MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced 72 community transportation projects across the state will receive federal funding over the next five years through WisDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). More than $35 million will be allocated to these TAP projects to help create or enhance opportunities for safe non-motorized transportation.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO