Tropical Storm Julia Forms In The Caribbean

We have our next named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Strom Julia has maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH and is moving toward the west near 18 mph.

A westward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, passing near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday evening, and reaching the coast of Nicaragua Sunday morning.

After landfall, Julia or its remnants are expected to turn west-northwestward and move across Central America through Monday.

Photo: NHC