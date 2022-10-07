ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’s Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

When is the last sunset after 6 p.m. this year? Sooner than you think

The last 6 p.m. sunset for the next five months is less than a week away for some residents of Eastern Massachusetts. And it isn’t far behind for the rest of the state. On Nauset Beach in Orleans, the easternmost point in Massachusetts, the sun will drop at 5:59 p.m. on Friday. The beach’s next post-6 p.m. sunset will be March 12, 2023 — the night after daylight saving time begins.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lanesborough, MA
City
Greenfield, MA
State
Maine State
City
Northfield, VT
State
New Hampshire State
Northfield, MA
Government
City
Northfield, MA
mynbc5.com

Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WATERBURY, VT
WCVB

Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England

FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
LONDONDERRY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Fall Foliage#Yankee Magazine
Travel Maven

The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
PAXTON, MA
vermontjournal.com

3rd Annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage

Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Study: Massachusetts is the happiest state in America

Residents of Massachusetts are the happiest people in America, according to a new study. Researchers at TOP Data analyzed levels of happiness across seven key indicators and found that Massachusetts is the happiest state in the country because residents secure the highest income, have longer-lasting marriages because they divorce less, and have more access to social policies that guarantee their rights.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Garden Notes: Oct. 12, 2022

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., “Seed Saving.” This workshop, led by garden writers and horticulturists Lee Buttala and Shanyn Siegel, teaches gardeners everything they need to know in order to harvest and collect seed that they can then sow in the seasons ahead. This half-day workshop begins inside with a presentation on the rudiments of how plants create seed. The workshop will include a review of basic collecting and cleaning practices for dry- and wet-fruited plants. After the presentation, attendees will head out into the garden to identify and collect ripe seed. The class then heads back inside where attendees will “get seedy” and learn to thresh and winnow dry-fruited species and how to clean and prepare wet-fruited seeds for future use. Participants will walk away from the class not only with seeds in hand, but with a knowledge of how to isolate, identify and collect seed of some of their favorite species and varieties of plants. Cost $20 members, $25 nonmembers; Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 to 5 p.m., “EcoPrinting with Nade Studios.” Join textile artist Maggie Pate for an introduction to eco-printing. Capture a moment in time with this seasonal workshop using a mix of summer flowers and fall foliage. Students will leave with a luscious 100 percent silk charmeuse scarf that they will design and eco-print during the class. Cost is $125 members, $150 nonmembers. Please note that financial aid is available for all BBG classes. Contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org; Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Join in for an evening of storytelling. With a theme of “Harvests and Hope,” storytellers will share experiences of finding human connection through nature connection. From gardens, fields and forests, these stories are sure to inspire and entertain. Interested in sharing a story? Please reach out to bstone@berkshirebotanical.org. Hosted by local writer and storyteller Sheela Clary. Cost is $12 members, $15 nonmembers; Friday, Oct. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join us for an hour outdoors in the glorious colors and landscape of fall in the Berkshires. Through a process of sitting, resting, walking, sensing, sharing, and reflecting, you are invited to witness beauty and connect with the natural world at this moment of the foliage’s fiery display. This event culminates with a guided contemplation of the “inner harvest.” All adults (18-plus) are welcome, and no experience with mindfulness or meditation is required to attend. Please wear comfortable clothing, outdoor walking shoes and layers for warmth. Please bring a blanket, mat or camping chair for moments of stillness and quiet practice. Cost $12 members, $15 nonmembers. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
HATFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy