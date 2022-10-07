STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., “Seed Saving.” This workshop, led by garden writers and horticulturists Lee Buttala and Shanyn Siegel, teaches gardeners everything they need to know in order to harvest and collect seed that they can then sow in the seasons ahead. This half-day workshop begins inside with a presentation on the rudiments of how plants create seed. The workshop will include a review of basic collecting and cleaning practices for dry- and wet-fruited plants. After the presentation, attendees will head out into the garden to identify and collect ripe seed. The class then heads back inside where attendees will “get seedy” and learn to thresh and winnow dry-fruited species and how to clean and prepare wet-fruited seeds for future use. Participants will walk away from the class not only with seeds in hand, but with a knowledge of how to isolate, identify and collect seed of some of their favorite species and varieties of plants. Cost $20 members, $25 nonmembers; Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 to 5 p.m., “EcoPrinting with Nade Studios.” Join textile artist Maggie Pate for an introduction to eco-printing. Capture a moment in time with this seasonal workshop using a mix of summer flowers and fall foliage. Students will leave with a luscious 100 percent silk charmeuse scarf that they will design and eco-print during the class. Cost is $125 members, $150 nonmembers. Please note that financial aid is available for all BBG classes. Contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org; Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Join in for an evening of storytelling. With a theme of “Harvests and Hope,” storytellers will share experiences of finding human connection through nature connection. From gardens, fields and forests, these stories are sure to inspire and entertain. Interested in sharing a story? Please reach out to bstone@berkshirebotanical.org. Hosted by local writer and storyteller Sheela Clary. Cost is $12 members, $15 nonmembers; Friday, Oct. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join us for an hour outdoors in the glorious colors and landscape of fall in the Berkshires. Through a process of sitting, resting, walking, sensing, sharing, and reflecting, you are invited to witness beauty and connect with the natural world at this moment of the foliage’s fiery display. This event culminates with a guided contemplation of the “inner harvest.” All adults (18-plus) are welcome, and no experience with mindfulness or meditation is required to attend. Please wear comfortable clothing, outdoor walking shoes and layers for warmth. Please bring a blanket, mat or camping chair for moments of stillness and quiet practice. Cost $12 members, $15 nonmembers. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

