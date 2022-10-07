ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Is That Black Enough for You?’ Trailer: Zendaya, Laurence Fishburne, and More Reflect on Black Cinema

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

The era of 1970s Black cinema is at the forefront for film critic Elvis Mitchell ’s Netflix documentary, “Is That Black Enough for You? How one decade changed the movies (and me).”

The documentary, which makes its world premiere in the Spotlight section of the 2022 New York Film Festival, debuts in select theaters October 28 before streaming on Netflix November 11. Mitchell writes, directs, and narrates the feature, which includes interviews with Samuel L. Jackson, Laurence Fishburne , Zendaya , and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as actors Billy Dee Williams, Harry Belafonte, Mario Van Peebles, Margaret Avery, and Charles Burnett.

“They were proof that we were here, that we create culture, that we have voices, and that we will be heard,” Fishburne says in the trailer about the legacy of Black filmmakers.

David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh produce the documentary, along with Angus Wall and Ciara Lacy.

The official synopsis reads: From celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell, “Is That Black Enough for You?” is both a documentary and deeply personal essay. The film examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African-American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the ’70s. It is a deep dive into the impact that point of view had on movies, as well as popular culture. A love letter to film, it poses questions that have never been asked, let alone answered. Artists offer their distinctive prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired, providing insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema, and the cultural impact of witnessing unapologetic Blackness.

“When Black films from the late ’60s and the ’70s come up, they’re dismissed with the term ‘Blaxploitation,'” Mitchell told Variety . “I have nothing against that word, but any era that includes ‘Killer of Sheep,’ ‘Lady Sings the Blues,’ ‘Blazing Saddles’, and ‘Symbiopsychotaxiplasm’ can’t be disregarded with that phrase.”

Mitchell continued, “As a Black viewer, I found myself confronted with what wasn’t being voiced about my people, and wondered why the movies were so slow to respond to Black audiences — who were paying good money to see movies — and even social shifts brought about by the civil rights movement.”

The documentary was more than 23 years in the making.

“Black film reintroduced the ideals of glamour and heroism to the medium. And that one failure became a convenient excuse to ignore Black film and give short shrift to Black audiences,” Mitchell said. “I fear that we’re perhaps a couple of box office misfires from such a reversion happening again.”

“Is That Black Enough for You?” premieres November 11 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, whose career crossed theater, film, and television across more than seven decades, has died at the age of 96. Her death was announced by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed by NBC News. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Exits ‘Devil in the White City’ Hulu Series for Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Updated, October 7: Keanu Reeves will not be leading the upcoming Hulu series “Devil in the White City.”. The “John Wick” actor was cast as Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The series was set to follow Burnham’s career parallel to Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Deadline’s Nikki Finke Was the Ultimate Hollywood Disruptor

Nikki Finke was terrifying. When the late Hollywood journalist called — the phone was her weapon of choice — the most powerful players in Hollywood shivered. That’s because she could write anything, and there was nobody to call if you didn’t like what she wrote. I learned this the hard way, even though we were friendly over the years: We had lunch at Hugo’s, shared a storage unit, and spent hours together in her West Hollywood apartment as I tried in vain to get her to press “send” on her brilliant CAA chapter for Premiere Magazine, which was scheduled in two...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Says There’s a ‘Very High’ Chance His Prince Documentary Sees the Light of Day

With the recent release of “Clerks III,” Kevin Smith finally saw one of his longest-gestating passion projects come to fruition. But the director still has plenty of other films on his bucket list and he appears to be focused on completing them. He recently expressed hope that he can make sequels to “Mallrats” and “Tusk” in the near future, and it appears that fans might get to see his long-scrapped Prince documentary soon. In his 2002 special “An Evening with Kevin Smith,” the filmmaker revealed that he had spent a week interviewing the “Purple Rain” singer for a potential documentary. While...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Avery
Person
David Fincher
Person
Randall Park
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Elvis Mitchell
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Zendaya
Person
Martin Scorsese
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to Premiere in Theaters with Special Sneak Peek Event

Rian Johnson is throwing another twist into the rollout of his highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The Netflix film will host a special one-week-only sneak preview event in theaters this Thanksgiving prior to releasing globally on the streamer December 23. The preview event is from November 23 through 29 across approximately 600 theaters nationwide, with additional theaters around the world. Tickets go on sale October 10 here. The film hosted its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Johnson, the follow-up to his 2019 hit “Knives Out”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ to Play Painkiller-Addicted Singer Tammy Wynette

Jessica Chastain flexed her singing chops and tightened her belt — literally — to play late country singer Tammy Wynette. The Academy Award winner stars opposite Michael Shannon in the Paramount limited series “George & Tammy” based on the tumultuous love story between music duo Wynette and George Jones. Abe Sylvia created the series. Lead star Chastain worked with vocal coach Ron Browning for months to sing like Wynette, calling a live performance in front of hundreds of extras “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Eva Mendes Says She Didn’t Quit Acting, She Just Didn’t Want to Play a Stereotype

Eva Mendes is shutting down rumors that she “quit” Hollywood. Mendes shared an Instagram video clapping back at claims she gave up on her film career. Her last film role was in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut “Lost River,” and Mendes revealed the “dream project” was a “tough act to follow,” especially when she was only being offered “stereotypical roles.” “I never quit acting,” Mendes wrote in the caption. “I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would.” She added, “Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Showtime’s ‘Lincoln Project’ Doc Is a Waste of Time

It’s a weird time to watch politics on television, and I’m not just talking about political discussions that take place nightly on CNN or Fox News. If you watch stuff like “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” or “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” they’d tell you since Trump left office there’s been little respite. Our COVID deaths remain high, women’s reproductive rights are being demolished, and police brutality still happens, nothing’s changed. But to watch political limited series or documentaries, there’s a feeling some type of wall has been breached. Like “Gutsy,” “The Lincoln Project” feels too simplistic in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Black Culture#Cinema#Racism#African American
IndieWire

Daredevil’s ‘She-Hulk’ Appearance Shows Why Marvel Needs More Romance

For too long Disney and Marvel Studios teased the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to our screens, but the day is finally here. Matt Murdock (who cameoed in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and his superhero alter ego Daredevil appears in “She-Hulk” Episode 8, “Ribbit and Rip it,” and what a comeback it is. Daredevil’s return was no secret, teased as early as in trailers and several episodes prior when the camera zoomed in on his red and gold suit at a special superhero tailor shop. Matt Murdock is a lawyer just like Jen Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), so there was always...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’ Review: Elvis Mitchell Investigates Onscreen Black Representation

When discussing representation, we emphasize the necessity of Black people living in this moment and seeing themselves onscreen. But in the past, Black audiences had a much stronger need to visualize a different, more prosperous future in the wake of the violent realities of Jim Crow, segregation, and the Civil Rights movement. They needed to see a world where Black people were allowed to meet their full potential as artists, thinkers, and craftspeople. In the opening lines of the new documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?,” director Elvis Mitchell speaks of his grandmother, remarking that “movies changed the way she...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key Team with Stop-Motion Master Henry Selick

“Key & Peele,” meet “Wendell & Wild.” Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key reunite onscreen by way of stop-motion avatars in Henry Selick’s “Wendell & Wild,” released seven years after their sketch comedy series concluded. “Get Out” Oscar winner Peele co-wrote the script and produces with director Selick. The film centers on two demons (Key and Peele) who strike a deal with a troubled orphan (Lyric Ross) to enter the Land of the Living. Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinall Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Trailer: Jennifer Coolidge Finds Love (and Murder) Under the Sicilian Sun

Welcome to the White Lotus. We hope you enjoy your stay. Season 2 of critically acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus” is back, with Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, as cool as ever, reprising her scene-stealing role of filthy rich, flighty Tanya. Now with beau Greg (Jon Gries) in tow, Tanya embarks on another luxe vacation, this time at the White Lotus Sicily. Her fellow vacationers include couple Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) who are double dating with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron Babcock (Theo James), and three generations of the Di Grasso family, played by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Adam...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

‘Blockbuster’ Trailer: Randall Park Owns the Last Blockbuster on Earth in Netflix Sitcom

Netflix sitcom “Blockbuster” is just salt in the wound of the ol’ tale of streaming killed the video store star. Randall Park leads the series as Timmy Yoon, an “analog dreamer living in a 5G world” per an official description, where he is operating the last remaining Blockbuster Video store in the country. Per the official synopsis, Timmy and his staff employees, including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero), then must fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. The series also stars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

With ‘Black Adam,’ October Box Office Will Cling to The Rock

The good news about September box office is with a domestic total of $317 million, it exceeded our projection ($300 million) for the first time in months. That’s small solace for theaters; it’s still a dreadful result and the lowest-grossing month since April 2021, when theaters were just beginning to revive. At 46 percent of the September 2019 (the last “normal” year, although ticket prices are 20 percent higher now), it also has the worst monthly comparative total of 2022. (Year to date is about 66 percent of 2019; factoring in that 20 percent price increase, it shows actual attendance at...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara Anchor a Religious Colony in Crisis

Should violence against women beget violence against their men assailants? The trailer for “Women Talking” captures Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy debating what steps should be taken about the rampant rape in their remote religious community. Ben Whishaw also stars. Based on Miriam Toews’ novel, “Women Talking” marks Sarah Polley’s first film since her 2012 autobiographical documentary “Stories We Tell” and her first narrative feature since 2011’s “Take This Waltz.” Given the subject matter, this proved among Polley’s most challenging films to date. “We had a therapist on set for the more difficult scenes,”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’

Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Good Night Oppy’ Trailer: Mars Exploration Doc Follows a Rover to the Red Planet

Ryan White’s documentary “Good Night Oppy” tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover sent to Mars for a 90-day mission in 2003 that ended up surviving for 15 years. Per an official synopsis, the film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away. Watch the trailer below. Angela Bassett narrates the documentary about the rover that outlasted its estimated survival date by more than 60 times. The rover was initially launched into space in 2003 to look for ancient water on Mars; it “died” in 2019...
ASTRONOMY
IndieWire

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Henry Cavill Joins Millie Bobby Brown

The Holmes siblings are on the case. The latest trailer for Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” shows the titular teen sleuth (Millie Bobby Brown) asking her famous brother, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), for help finding a missing woman. The sequel to the 2020 whodunnit finds Enola once again solving mysteries in 19th-century London while trying to launch her own detective agency. Based on Nancy Springer’s book series, the “Enola Holmes” franchise also stars Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, and “Dune” breakout Sharon Duncan-Brewster. The film will begin streaming November 4. “Stranger Things” star Brown serves as a producer for the film,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jafar Panahi Shares Statement at NYFF: ‘The Hope of Creating Again Is a Reason for Existence’

As the Iranian government cracks down on filmmakers and other artists who use their voices to criticize it, few have paid a steeper price than Jafar Panahi. The “Taxi” and “3 Faces” director was recently sentenced to six years in prison due to his inquiries about the arrests of fellow filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad. The sentence, which most of the international film community has denounced as unjust, has temporarily prevented the auteur from making more films. But that hasn’t stopped him from having a presence on the fall festival circuit. His latest work, “No Bears,” recently premiered to strong...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Richard Linklater’s ‘Apollo 10 ½’ Rejected as Animation by Oscar Committee as Filmmaker Speaks Out

Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” revisits the 1969 moon landing through the memories of a boy who imagines traveling there himself. It premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in March and surfaced on Netflix the next month after a qualifying run. To depict the nostalgic journey at the center of the movie, Linklater utilized a complex blend of 2D animation styles and employed nearly 200 animators in Austin and Amsterdam over nearly two years. However, in early July, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ animation committee rejected the Netflix-produced project for Oscar consideration in the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy