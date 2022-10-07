ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York mayor declares state of emergency over migrant busses: ‘A humanitarian crisis’

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
 3 days ago

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers being sent to the city on waves of busses by Republican governors.

Speaking from City Hall on Friday, Mr Adams said New York is “in a crisis situation” due to the “more than 61,000 people” now overloading the city-run shelter system.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America. It is being accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said. “Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off without notice or coordination of care, and more are arriving every day.”

The mayor said that the city is preparing to spend $1 billion on its response to the crisis. He’s requested federal and state funding to help the city pay for housing and services “now.”

The New York mayor said 20,000 of the current shelter residents are children and a full fifth of them are asylum seekers.

Mr. Adams added that there have been roughly 17,000 migrants who have arrived in New York City since April and that “at least nine more buses arrived” on Thursday.

“There was never any agreement to take on the job of supporting thousands of asylum seekers. This responsibility was simply handed to us without warning,” Mr Adams continued.

He explained how the city has set up 42 emergency shelters and enrolled 5,500 children in schools, but more help is needed; declaring a state of emergency and issuing an executive order, he says, is necessary to allow city officials to provide resources more quickly.

“This executive order will formally direct all relevant agencies to coordinate their efforts to construct the humanitarian relief centers while also suspending certain land use requirements to expedite this process,” he said.

Mr Adams’ address comes just days after he ordered the construction of a massive tent city after criticism from rights groups who say the plan runs afoul of a right-to-shelter mandate. The plan also faced hurdles after torrential rains flooded the area that was set to house the tents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, said in a press release last month that his state has “bused over 8,000 migrants” to Washington DC since April and “over 2,500 migrants to New York City since August 5.”

Comments / 33

kitty-o
3d ago

how can he call the migrant situation a "humanitarian crisis?" what about his homeless situation? isn't that a humanitarian crisis as well? yet, he's taking beds from US citizens to give shelter to illegals...it's really a shame that 2 million illegal immigrants go to the front of the line and the homeless are yet again ignored. funny how they can come up with money to get these people housing but, no help for the Vets or Homeless..

liberals hate
3d ago

it an easy fix to house & care for the illegals. 81 million Biden voters so give each Biden voter 5 illegals to house & pay for until they get citizenship. see its that easy.

Liliana Ferreira Melendez
2d ago

NYC is proud to be a sanctuary city, welcome the undocumented fleeing horrible conditions... Now that a few hundred are there it's a state of emergency? Texas has been dealing with thousands... Not a word when Corn Papi sent planes in the middle of the night...Suck it up and take care of them Mayor... TX keep the buses and planes going to every sanctuary city...

TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

