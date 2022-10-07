ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I found the dream fleecy chair in Primark – it’s so gorgeous and cheaper than others I found

By Becky Pemberton
 4 days ago

WANT to transform your house but don’t want to spend a fortune?

A Primark shopper has raved about a stylish fleecy chair she picked up from the bargain chain - and people are keen to snap it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpmNM_0iQ6vFHo00
TikTok user Eden showed off the chic chair she picked up from Primark Credit: TikTok/@edenpreece_

TikTok user Eden Preece, who posts under @edenpreece_, uploaded a video showing the white chair that she placed near her dressing table.

She wrote: “Girls run don’t walk to Primark for this gorgeous chair.

“Love it so much and so much cheaper than anywhere else! The legs are originally gold but I painted them black.”

She replied in the comments saying she got it for £80.

Her video has racked up over 60,000 likes and people were very impressed with her bargain find.

One wrote: “I need that.”

Another added: “Omg look at this and the legs r actually meant to be gold!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAtyk_0iQ6vFHo00
She painted the legs black, but they initially were gold Credit: TikTok/@edenpreece_

