ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

BTS members face possible military conscription in Korea

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rq0n_0iQ6vEP500

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue.

Christian Walker to his father: ‘Wear a condom’

Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. But the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33v5mj_0iQ6vEP500
RM, center, accompanied by other K-pop supergroup BTS members from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. South Korea’s military appears to want to draft members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the pubic are sharply divided over whether they must be exempted from the service. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Without a revision of the law, the government can take steps to grant special exemptions. But past exemptions for people who performed well in non-designated competitions triggered serious debate about the fairness of the system.

Since the draft forces young men to suspend their professional careers or studies, the dodging of military duties or creation of exemptions is a highly sensitive issue.

In one recent survey, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.

Several amendments of the conscription law that would pave the way for BTS members to be exempted have been introduced in the National Assembly, but haven’t been voted on with lawmakers sharply divided on the matter.

House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest, lowest priced states

Lee, the defense minister, earlier said he had ordered officials to consider conducting a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to BTS. But the Defense Ministry later said it would not carry out such a survey.

In August, Lee said if BTS members join the military, they would likely be allowed to continue practicing and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

People who are exempted from the draft are released from the military after three weeks of basic training. They are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue serving in their professional fields for 34 months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Officer accused of theft resigns from SAPD

Correction: A previous version of this story contained a misspelling of Zapata’s first name. The article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling. SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Department officer Jayson Zapata, who was arrested and accused of theft at a Walmart, has resigned from the department. According to a statement […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KLST/KSAN

Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter laid to rest

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family, friends, coworkers and community members gathered at the Rita Blanca Coliseum in Dalhart for the funeral services of Dalhart Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres. Brown and Curtis were killed on Tuesday, Oct.4 as they were returning from a scene when they were involved in a head-on crash […]
DALHART, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
KLST/KSAN

Putin’s ‘harsh’ retaliatory strikes on Ukraine escalate tensions

VIENNA – Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a barrage of rocket attacks against Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian cities, an action the Russian president himself characterized as a “harsh” response to an explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula. The White House condemned the attacks, which killed at least 11 […]
POLITICS
KLST/KSAN

Cassidy Hutchinson to cooperate with Atlanta-area probe of Trump: CNN

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating with an Atlanta district attorney’s investigation into former President Trump, his allies and their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported on Monday that Hutchinson — who served as a special assistant to former Trump White […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Military#Military Service#Defense#South Korean#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
KLST/KSAN

Third-largest rail union rejects deal, renewing possibility of strike

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., has rejected a tentative deal with its employers, reviving the possibility of a strike in the vital railroad sector.  In a statement on Monday, BMWED announced that its membership rejected the tentative agreement with the Class I freight railroads, […]
ECONOMY
KLST/KSAN

As Mar-a-Lago case advances, Trump’s initial success could fade

Former President Trump’s battle against the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of government records at Mar-a-Lago has now reached the highest court, but legal experts say he may not fare as well as his case is pushed before new judges.  Trump scored an initial victory before a federal district court judge in Florida, who […]
POTUS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy