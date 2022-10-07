ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Mysterious death of Nevada attorney Susan Winters on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020jkZ_0iQ6uYhk00

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” a family begins a relentless pursuit of justice after the death of attorney Susan Winters is ruled a suicide.

Here is a preview of correspondent Josh Mankiewicz’s report:

Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?

It was a tragic loss — one that might have united a family in grief — instead, it tore them apart in anger.

AVIS WINTERS: It was just very cold and hostile.

CHRIS WINTERS: The lines were drawn, and he wasn’t backin’ off.

An open and shut case became a puzzle with a lot of missing pieces.

TONY SGRO: There’s a lot of trying to put a square peg in a round hole.

KATE BRIQUELET: There’s a lot of clues in this story, but no easy answers. It seems like it just doesn’t add up.

A family pushed back against the criminal justice system.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: You knew that was gonna be the most uphill of uphill battles?

JULIE WINTERS: Yes.

CHRIS WINTERS: All we want to know is the truth.

And they refused to give up.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: “You’re both grieving parents, and you need to let it go,” how many times did you hear that, and from how many people?

DANNY WINTERS: We heard it from everybody that we talked to.

AVIS WINTERS : But we’re stubborn people.

Watch an all-new “Dateline: A Cool Desert Morning,” Friday at 9 p.m. on WTWO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Ohio self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to shoot college women

CINCINNATI (WCMH) – A self-described incel pleaded guilty Tuesday to planning to shoot women at an Ohio university last year. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Highland County, admitted to plotting to commit a hate crime. He was arrested by federal agents in July 2021 and has been in custody since. He pleaded guilty in U.S. […]
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WTWO/WAWV

Law Enforcement summit takes place in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 2nd annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit is underway at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The four-day summit draws law enforcement from across the country to hear various speakers and gain physical, emotional and the mental resources that they need to perform their duties. Surviving a police career has […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

These are Illinois & Indiana’s favorite horror movies

It seems like there’s no more popular time to watch scary movies than October, and with so many types of horror flicks to choose from, it can be hard to nail down a favorite. Wishlisted looked at data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to find the most popular Halloween movie in each state. According […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois deer crashes 4th worst in the US, insurer says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more hunters hit the woods, more deer are running into Stateline roads.  That means with the start of the 2022 Illinois bowhunting season, deer-versus-car collisions are starting to see an uptick. Tina Johnson, owner of Alpine Body Shop in Rockford, said she’s already seen a handful of cars that have […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Nevada State
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Nevada Government
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41.  The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Mankiewicz
WTWO/WAWV

ISU students march in support of National Coming Out Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University students marched outside the fountain on campus to make their voices heard on this National Coming Out Day. Students said the march was a way for LGBTQ community members to express who they are, and for allies to show support for them. The march was also intended […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the victim to a Terre Haute hospital. […]
BRAZIL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dateline#Nbc News#Vigo Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WTWO/WAWV

Local universities discuss ongoing projects as part of $500 million initiative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Population growth, workforce growth and quality of life projects. Those were the themes in the Vigo County Historical Society on Tuesday, as local higher education leaders met with state officials to discuss ongoing projects as a part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI program. Officials with Rose […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THFD honors Fallen Vigo Firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Police Department hosted dozens of community members for their annual fallen firefighter memorial on Sunday. The ceremony included a performance by the Pipes and Drums band, a presentation of the colors for the fire department and several speakers, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.  Terre Haute Fire Chief […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTWO/WAWV

Newman woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
NEWMAN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry Road. Police arrested Randell on two counts […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy