Mysterious death of Nevada attorney Susan Winters on ‘Dateline’
(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” a family begins a relentless pursuit of justice after the death of attorney Susan Winters is ruled a suicide.
It was a tragic loss — one that might have united a family in grief — instead, it tore them apart in anger.
AVIS WINTERS: It was just very cold and hostile.
CHRIS WINTERS: The lines were drawn, and he wasn’t backin’ off.
An open and shut case became a puzzle with a lot of missing pieces.
TONY SGRO: There’s a lot of trying to put a square peg in a round hole.
KATE BRIQUELET: There’s a lot of clues in this story, but no easy answers. It seems like it just doesn’t add up.
A family pushed back against the criminal justice system.
JOSH MANKIEWICZ: You knew that was gonna be the most uphill of uphill battles?
JULIE WINTERS: Yes.
CHRIS WINTERS: All we want to know is the truth.
And they refused to give up.
JOSH MANKIEWICZ: “You’re both grieving parents, and you need to let it go,” how many times did you hear that, and from how many people?
DANNY WINTERS: We heard it from everybody that we talked to.
AVIS WINTERS : But we’re stubborn people.
