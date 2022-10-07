COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman says a second tire recycling event for Branch County residents has been scheduled for October 29. He told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session last week that the trailer was filled by 10:30 a.m. during the last tire recycling event on October 1 which led to many people with tires being turned away.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO