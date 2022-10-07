ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Angels air show, parade of ships get underway Friday

By John Ferrannini, Will Tran
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – More Fleet Week festivities are getting underway today.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., exhibits set up by the military and first responders will be open at Marina Green. Then at 11 a.m., the parade of ships will begin, starting at the Golden Gate Bridge and ending at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

San Francisco Fleet Week schedule of events

The air show, featuring the United States Navy Blue Angels, begins at noon and will last till 4 p.m.

The Marina Green near Fort Mason is certainly the best place to see the air show. Other good locations include:

  • the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

This park is a national historic landmark governed by the National Park Service north of Ghirardelli Square. It includes a fleet of historic ships and the famous Hyde Street Pier. The views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz island can’t be beat.

  • Francisco Park

Located on Russian Hill at Bay and Larkin streets, Francisco Park opened on the site of a former reservoir in April and is the largest public park established by the city and county in four decades. Its location atop the hill, one of the original “seven hills” of San Francisco, makes it a great location to see the air show overhead. The ADA-accessible park features picnic tables and a restroom to boot!

  • George Sterling Park

This small park also on Russian Hill at Lombard and Larkin streets is adjacent to the “curvy part” of Lombard. It features tennis courts, benches and views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

  • Telegraph Hill

Telegraph Hill, where the Coit Tower is located, is another of the original “seven hills” of San Francisco. Famous for its Peruvian parrots, the hill offers views of Alcatraz island and both the Golden Gate and Bay bridges. It may be a bit crowded, though.

Take public transportation, because you’re not going to find parking once the festivities begin.

