Cannabinoids & Autism Spectrum Disorders: This Baltimore Company Is On Track To Start Phase 2 Clinical Trial For New Treatment

New Study Shows Promising Results In Treatment Of Parkinson's Disease With Cannabinoids
Biopharmaceutical research and drug development company, Gb Sciences, Inc. GBLX, co-published a study in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology that demonstrates the efficacy of its proprietary cannabinoid-containing, minimum essential mixtures for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. For this Gb Sciences-sponsored study, the discovery research using cell models of Parkinson's disease...
VBI Vaccines, Agenus Ink Partnership For Combination Brain Cancer Therapy
VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV and Agenus Inc AGEN collaborated to evaluate a combination therapy for brain cancer. The partnership will assess VBI-1901, VBI's cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic, and balstilimab, Agenus' monoclonal antibody targeting the programmed death receptor-1 protein, in primary glioblastoma patients as part of the adaptive platform trial, INSIGhT. Under...
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Moderna Shares Are Surging After Merck Exercised Personalized Cancer Vaccine Pact
Moderna Inc MRNA said Merck & Co Inc MRK had exercised an option to jointly develop and potentially sell personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine. Personalized cancer vaccines prime the immune system so patients can generate a tailored antitumor response to their tumor mutation signature to treat their cancer. mRNA-4157/V940 is designed...
BeiGene's Brukinsa Shows Superior Progression-Free Survival Versus JNJ's Treatment
BeiGene Limited BGNE announced topline data from the Phase 3 ALPINE trial of Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) against ibrutinib in previously treated patients with relapsed or refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Brukinsa achieved superior Progression-Free Survival (PFS) versus Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in a final...
Sangamo Touts Additional Positive Data For Fabry Gene Therapy Candidate
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO has announced updated preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), a gene therapy candidate for Fabry disease. Recently, Sangamo and Pfizer Inc PFE reopened enrollment in phase 3 AFFINE study hemophilia A gene therapy trial after pausing it due to some...
Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Need To Know About: FDA, Humble & More
FDA Names Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator As Advisor On Cannabis Research. The FDA has named Norman Birenbaum to serve as its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor....
Avant & IM Cannabis Team Up To Bring New Medical Marijuana Products To Isreal
Avant Brands Inc. AVNT AVTBF 1BU and IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC jointly announced on Wednesday the signing of an international trademark licensing agreement granting IMC the exclusive right to launch the BLKMKT brand in the Israeli medical cannabis market. What Happened. Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary...
US Health Official Says Updated COVID-19 Boosters Should Offer Protection Amid Tracking Emerging Variants
The U.S. health officials are tracking several coronavirus omicron subvariants that more easily evade immunity, rendering many treatments ineffective. But the new booster shots should provide protection, said Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force. In September, the U.S. rolled out updated omicron-targeted boosters against the...
FDA authorizes updated COVID booster shots for kids as young as 5
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave.
