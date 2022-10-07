ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridianville, AL

WAFF

Harvest firefighter speaks on fire safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the American Red Cross announced the start of fire safety prevention week. That same day four separate fires broke out across North Alabama. One possibly involved a space heater on Beirne Avenue in Huntsville late last night. Harvest firefighter Kyler Albright said that’s not...
HARVEST, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Recycling carts nearly double since 2019 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recycling carts dispersed in the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) program have nearly doubled since being initially deployed in 2019. According to the City of Huntsville, more than 1,900 recycling carts will be delivered to residents starting this week. There were 50,007 carts sent out in 2019 and after new carts are delivered this week, the number will be over 98,000 carts.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

COVID Booster rates are low in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As winter approaches the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator says nearly thousands of lives could be saved if Americans get the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The booster tackles the original strain of the virus, as well as the circulating Omicron variants, which is why those in the...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 10

We’ve got the inside scoop on seven new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new industrial building in Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Industrial Space | Madison. Project: Industrial Space in Madison. Project Cost:...
MADISON, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
92.9 WTUG

Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Veigl family opens Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite

CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Cullman City Council and Cullman Economic Development Agency and family friends were on-hand for a tour Monday as Edgar and Beth Veigl unveiled their latest venture: Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite, Airbnbs located along Second Avenue Northeast. With Edgar Veigl’s building and construction prowess and his wife Beth Veigl’s keen sense of style, Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite are destined to have reservations booked for months to come.  Both projects leaned heavily on upcycling, with the Veigls opting to use repurposed items purchased on Facebook...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Decatur fire behind Kroger serves as reminder for fire safety.

Over 60% of Alabama - including the state's four northern border counties - is dealing with what the National Integrated Drought Information System calls “abnormally dry" conditions. And, after a wood fire levelled most of a bulldozing site behind the Kroger on Beltline Road SW in Decatur Sunday night, fire safety remains important.
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
ALABAMA STATE

