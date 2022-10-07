Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Idaho woman named Alabama champion at annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention
The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention welcomed musicians and artists from all over, but it was a woman from Idaho who played her way to top honors during the weekend event. Katrina Nicolayeff of Meridian, Idaho, was crowned the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion and the Alabama...
WAFF
Harvest firefighter speaks on fire safety
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the American Red Cross announced the start of fire safety prevention week. That same day four separate fires broke out across North Alabama. One possibly involved a space heater on Beirne Avenue in Huntsville late last night. Harvest firefighter Kyler Albright said that’s not...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WAFF
Recycling carts nearly double since 2019 in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recycling carts dispersed in the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) program have nearly doubled since being initially deployed in 2019. According to the City of Huntsville, more than 1,900 recycling carts will be delivered to residents starting this week. There were 50,007 carts sent out in 2019 and after new carts are delivered this week, the number will be over 98,000 carts.
WAFF
COVID Booster rates are low in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As winter approaches the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator says nearly thousands of lives could be saved if Americans get the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The booster tackles the original strain of the virus, as well as the circulating Omicron variants, which is why those in the...
WAFF
Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
thebamabuzz.com
7 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 10
We’ve got the inside scoop on seven new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new industrial building in Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Industrial Space | Madison. Project: Industrial Space in Madison. Project Cost:...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Hartselle Enquirer
I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward
Putting exits on Interstate 65 at Bethel Road would provide needed alternatives for traffic in a growing area of Morgan County, officials say, and plans for a feasibility study on the potential interchange moved forward last week. The Morgan County Commission approved paying its $6,666 portion of the study during...
Trunk-R-Treat, Halloween events across the Tennessee Valley
There are plenty of chances to grab a handful (or two) of candy at the Tennessee Valley's many Trunk-R-Treat and other Halloween events this year!
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell
Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
Veigl family opens Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Cullman City Council and Cullman Economic Development Agency and family friends were on-hand for a tour Monday as Edgar and Beth Veigl unveiled their latest venture: Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite, Airbnbs located along Second Avenue Northeast. With Edgar Veigl’s building and construction prowess and his wife Beth Veigl’s keen sense of style, Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite are destined to have reservations booked for months to come. Both projects leaned heavily on upcycling, with the Veigls opting to use repurposed items purchased on Facebook...
wvtm13.com
Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
Decatur fire behind Kroger serves as reminder for fire safety.
Over 60% of Alabama - including the state's four northern border counties - is dealing with what the National Integrated Drought Information System calls “abnormally dry" conditions. And, after a wood fire levelled most of a bulldozing site behind the Kroger on Beltline Road SW in Decatur Sunday night, fire safety remains important.
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
College football at Trash Pandas stadium: There’s 1 million reasons
The sod has been rolled out on the infield dirt at Toyota Field and the pitching mound has been scraped away. The baseball field that’s home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas is getting a new look. Toyota Field will host its first college football game Saturday at 6...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Tank cylinder explodes overnight at Huntsville business
An explosion woke up several residents of the Moores Mill community overnight after officials say a tank cylinder had built-up pressure.
