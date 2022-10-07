Read full article on original website
The scores and results from Week 6 have produced a shake-up in the top four of the college football rankings. There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and every spot in the top five has a new team as the voters start to scrutinize every result among the final undefeated teams in the country.
Big Ten Assistant Coach Was Fired After Saturday's Loss
Indiana made a coaching change after Saturday's loss to Michigan. Hoosiers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rod Carey has been relieved of his duties. Rod Carey, who is a former offensive lineman for the program, will replace him. "I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our...
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl
It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
Iowa Basketball: Five predictions for the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season
College basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes were picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll. Iowa will return three starters from last year's team while losing key pieces such as Jordan Bohannon, Keegan Murray, and Joe Toussaint. This Iowa team will look...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
New Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 6 of college football
College football has been full of excitement over the past two weekends. Last week’s action resulted in a seismic overhaul of the rankings, and this weekend could add to that even further. After Saturday’s games in Week 6, the new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Illini picked second in The Athletic's Big Ten basketball media poll
Brad Underwood’s squad was picked to finish second in The Athletic’s Big Ten basketball media poll, which was released on Monday. The voting panel was made up of 28 participants with two beat writers from each Big Ten team. In what’s considered a rather wide-open conference, it’s no surprise that there was so much variance in the polling results.
College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 6)
Expert NCAAF rankings of college football's Top 25 teams after Week 6 of the 2022 season, prior to the AP Top 25.
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
Slate
The Iowa Football Team Is the Best Case Against Nepotism That Humankind Has Ever Seen
College football is a window into America. In some ways, it’s an ugly view. The sport thrives on the strength of an unpaid and largely nonwhite labor force, with fans buying tickets and media companies paying billions of dollars that get funneled toward lavish practice facilities and salaries for mostly white coaches and administrators. In other senses, the sport exemplifies cool things about American community. Take the football team at the University of Iowa. The state has no major professional teams, so the Hawkeyes are the biggest game in town, something their fans will frequently remind alums of rival Iowa State. Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is packed week in and week out. The fans are loud. The civic event goes beyond the stadium’s walls when, after the first quarter, all 70,000 people in the building—and I mean all of them, usually including opposing players and coaches—turn toward the children’s hospital that overlooks the field and wave to the kids in the window. Iowa is a public school, and Iowa football belongs to Iowans. Since 2000, the team has had seven double digit–win seasons and just one losing regular season.
Vegas odds revealed for Michigan football vs. Penn State
Michigan football is 6-0 and faces its stiffest challenge of the season to this point in a potential matchup of top 10 teams when Penn State comes into town this weekend. This is the first Big Ten East pecking-order matchup of the season and will help determine the balance of power in the conference.
BREAKING: Mike Hart Issues Statement On Health
After a scary situation in Bloomington over the weekend, running backs coach Mike Hart released a statement on Monday updating his health status.
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
Imminent Matt Rhule firing has Nebraska and every college football team looking for new head coach on notice
Matt Rhule is going to be fired sooner or later, per a new report, so Nebraska, ASU and other college football programs should prepare their pitch. Matt Rhule is the latest in a line of successful college football head coach to fail in the NFL. The Panthers coach is 1-4...
College Football World Praying For Legendary Coach Tonight
The college football world is praying for a legendary head coach on Sunday night. Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, who led the Athens program for 25 years, has reportedly been hospitalized. The 90-year-old college football legend is reportedly dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Dooley, who coached at...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals The 'Only Way' To Stop Ohio State's Offense
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit called the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game last Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. While watching the Buckeyes offense, he couldn't help but admire its greatness. Herbstreit, the longtime analyst, thinks the only way the Ohio State offense can be stopped this ...
Matt Painter shoulders blame for Purdue's disappointing 2021-2022 season
Matt Painter knows that his Purdue team last season could have done much better. The Boilermakers were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. Painter thinks that Purdue should have won the B1G, the B1G tournament, and could have even gone to a Final Four.
Brad Underwood has easy explanation for why he's a 'big fan' of NIL
Brad Underwood talked about why he likes what NIL has done for college sports. It’s safe to say that he’s a fan of it, per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Underwood kept his answer simple when asked about why he’s adapted to NIL and the transfer portal. “I...
