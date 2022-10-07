ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten Assistant Coach Was Fired After Saturday's Loss

Indiana made a coaching change after Saturday's loss to Michigan. Hoosiers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rod Carey has been relieved of his duties. Rod Carey, who is a former offensive lineman for the program, will replace him. "I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl

It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Illini picked second in The Athletic's Big Ten basketball media poll

Brad Underwood’s squad was picked to finish second in The Athletic’s Big Ten basketball media poll, which was released on Monday. The voting panel was made up of 28 participants with two beat writers from each Big Ten team. In what’s considered a rather wide-open conference, it’s no surprise that there was so much variance in the polling results.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
Slate

The Iowa Football Team Is the Best Case Against Nepotism That Humankind Has Ever Seen

College football is a window into America. In some ways, it’s an ugly view. The sport thrives on the strength of an unpaid and largely nonwhite labor force, with fans buying tickets and media companies paying billions of dollars that get funneled toward lavish practice facilities and salaries for mostly white coaches and administrators. In other senses, the sport exemplifies cool things about American community. Take the football team at the University of Iowa. The state has no major professional teams, so the Hawkeyes are the biggest game in town, something their fans will frequently remind alums of rival Iowa State. Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is packed week in and week out. The fans are loud. The civic event goes beyond the stadium’s walls when, after the first quarter, all 70,000 people in the building—and I mean all of them, usually including opposing players and coaches—turn toward the children’s hospital that overlooks the field and wave to the kids in the window. Iowa is a public school, and Iowa football belongs to Iowans. Since 2000, the team has had seven double digit–win seasons and just one losing regular season.
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

Vegas odds revealed for Michigan football vs. Penn State

Michigan football is 6-0 and faces its stiffest challenge of the season to this point in a potential matchup of top 10 teams when Penn State comes into town this weekend. This is the first Big Ten East pecking-order matchup of the season and will help determine the balance of power in the conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Legendary Coach Tonight

The college football world is praying for a legendary head coach on Sunday night. Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, who led the Athens program for 25 years, has reportedly been hospitalized. The 90-year-old college football legend is reportedly dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Dooley, who coached at...
ATHENS, GA
