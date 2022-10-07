Read full article on original website
Graham Potter press conference: N'Golo Kante injury, Thiago Silva contract, Rafael Leao interest
Graham Potter spoke about N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Rafael Leao & more at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea facing AC Milan in the Champions League.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Pep Guardiola explains decision to rest Erling Haaland against Copenhagen
Pep Guardiola has explained why he rested Erling Haaland against Copenhagen.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's title challenge is over
Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool will not win the Premier League title after losing 3-2 loss at table-topping Arsenal.
Joan Laporta confirms finances behind Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid deal
Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms the terms of Antoine Griezmann's sale to Atletico Madrid.
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal.
Thiago Silva reflects on Chelsea contract situation
Thiago Silva has confirmed he plans to hold Chelsea contract talks in the coming weeks or months.
Bruno Guimaraes admits having summer 'conversation' with Real Madrid
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes speaks about summer transfer interest from Real Madrid.
Jurgen Klopp provides update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz injuries
Jurgen Klopp provides update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz injuries.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attempts to smooth Mikel Arteta spat
Chelsea ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has responded to a leaked video of him blasting Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Luis Campos claims Kylian Mbappe has not told PSG of desire to leave
PSG's football advisor Luis Campos claims that Kylian Mbappe has not spoken to him about leaving the club in January.
Gareth Southgate vows to see out England contract
Gareth Southgate has vowed to stick with England after the World Cup.
2022 Qatar World Cup - Who could face who after the group stages?
The potential matches nations could play after the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
Gabriel Martinelli confirms Arsenal contract talks
Gabriel Martinelli confirms he has held talks with Arsenal about a contract extension.
Premier League crisis club of the week: Southampton
Southampton are 90min's crisis club of the week.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup for their Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Man City predicted lineup vs Copenhagen - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp hits back at Dietmar Hamann 'lack of spark' criticism
Jurgen Klopp dismisses Dietmar Hamann's credentials after his criticism of Liverpool in recent days.
