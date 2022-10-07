ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly administration weighs-in on marijuana pardons, legalization

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed-in on President Joe Biden’s recent decision to pardon past federal simple weed violations .

27 News reached out to the Kelly’s office regarding Biden’s Thursday announcement where he said that he will order his administration to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Brianna Johnson, Director of Communications for the Office of the Governor, gave the following response:

Governor Kelly is focused on legalizing medical marijuana so that Kansans with severe illnesses no longer have to suffer. She will continue to consider all clemency and pardon requests based on a complete and thorough review of the individual cases.

Brianna Johnson, Director of Communications
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

Kelly said in a statement to 27 News in August that she would push for the legal use of medical marijuana , but did not comment on recreational use.

A recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico found that 60 percent of voters support legalization, including 71% of Democrats and 47% of Republicans. A recent poll for the sunflower states shows that over 66% of Kansans are in favor of legalization.

A Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be held on Oct. 12 and 19 to go over details of a medical marijuana bill and listen to testimony. This bill was stalled earlier this year after lawmakers failed to reach a final agreement. However, 2023’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is put in place.

Comments / 35

Deborah Parkins
4d ago

Kansas could be making tax dollars, insuring our people and saving our healthcare systems in small counties. Not to mention replacing our food tax dollars...

Reply
12
Scott Hinger
4d ago

Wow she's really working hard to buy votes isn't she but as always to little to late. I will be so glad when I can say " YOU'RE FIRED!"

Reply(3)
11
Judy Miller
4d ago

that when she ran for governor she said she was going to legalize marijuana and that's why she got elected. BUT CRICKETS

Reply(2)
12
