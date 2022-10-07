ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Amed Rosario
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt 2022 numbers were inflated

Paul Goldschmidt’s struggles in September and in the postseason incited worry among the St. Louis Cardinals fanbase, and that worry is well founded. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had an outstanding year in 2022, competing for the Triple Crown until a September downturn nixed those chances. In the counting stats, he had one of his strongest seasons at age 33. He hit .317 and led the National League in slugging, OPS and OPS+. But underneath those sparkling numbers lie some ugly peripherals that could point to an imminent collapse.
FanSided

Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Odds for NLDS Game 2 (Expect Pitcher's Duel on Wednesday)

The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on San Diego Padres starter Mike Clevinger early in Game 1 of the NLDS, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series heading into Wednesday’s Game 2. Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA) looks to prove that he can still be a dominant pitcher in the postseason in Game 2 for the Dodgers. Kershaw has historically been worse in the playoffs (4.19 ERA in 37 outings), but it’s possible that 2020’s World Series run has helped him exorcize some of those demons.
FanSided

