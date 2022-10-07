Read full article on original website
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5 M Tampa mansion
The house that Jeter built could soon be reduced to rubble. City of Tampa records show that a commercial demolition permit has been filed for 58 Bahama Circle, the Davis Islands mansion that was once home to star athletes Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. Jeter sold the home for $22.5...
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt 2022 numbers were inflated
Paul Goldschmidt’s struggles in September and in the postseason incited worry among the St. Louis Cardinals fanbase, and that worry is well founded. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had an outstanding year in 2022, competing for the Triple Crown until a September downturn nixed those chances. In the counting stats, he had one of his strongest seasons at age 33. He hit .317 and led the National League in slugging, OPS and OPS+. But underneath those sparkling numbers lie some ugly peripherals that could point to an imminent collapse.
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Nolan Arenado doesn’t sound like a man opting out of Cardinals contract
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado can opt out at the end of this season. Yet, he didn’t sound like a man ready to test free agency after their Wild Card defeat. Arenado suddenly seems more unlikely to opt out of his contract, which as currently constructed would...
MLB Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, October 12 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team Today?)
The National League Division Series continues on Wednesday with a pair of Game 2s between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves as well as the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies were the only Game 1 underdog to pull off an upset on Tuesday, holding on for...
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Odds for NLDS Game 2 (Expect Pitcher's Duel on Wednesday)
The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on San Diego Padres starter Mike Clevinger early in Game 1 of the NLDS, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series heading into Wednesday’s Game 2. Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA) looks to prove that he can still be a dominant pitcher in the postseason in Game 2 for the Dodgers. Kershaw has historically been worse in the playoffs (4.19 ERA in 37 outings), but it’s possible that 2020’s World Series run has helped him exorcize some of those demons.
