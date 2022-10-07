St. Brown returns to practice for Lions, could play Sunday

The Lions put up 45 points last week without their leading receiver. They could get him back Sunday against the Patriots.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will return to practice Friday, per Dan Campbell, after missing last week's loss to the Seahawks with an ankle injury. It's a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

"Anytime you can get a player like him back it helps, first for production, but also what he brings," Campbell said. "He’s a spark plug, he’s a leader, he’s a hard-hat guy. He's going to bring his lunch pale and go to work, so just to have him in any capacity would be very helpful."

St. Brown had 17 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns through the first two games of the season, and was on his way to another big game in Week 3 before spraining his ankle in Detroit's loss to the Vikings.

He said the following week that he was relieved the injury wasn't worse and that he expected to return "sooner rather than later." Sounds like that could be on Sunday.

On the flip side, D'Andre Swift will stay on the sidelines for Friday's practice as he nurses ankle and shoulder injuries. He's likely to return after Detroit's Week 6 bye .

