Pets are one of life's joys, a notion that many people agree on. Unfortunately, not everything that comes along with having them is fun to deal with. One of the more annoying aspects of having a cat, for example, is trying to teach it to stop jumping on the kitchen counters. While cuddling on the couch or finding them on top of bookshelves is cute and fun, kitchen counters are where we prepare our food. Having a feline there who sheds and walks around in a litter box isn't sanitary (via I Heart Cats). Not to mention, cats can jump up and eat our food and possibly get sick, too — so it's best for the health of you and your kitty to keep them off the counter.

