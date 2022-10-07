ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Style Deal to Score Today: Naadam’s Recycled Cashmere

On a normal day, when people ask us where to get cashmere gear, we send them to Naadam. Cashmere is their whole thing, and they’re trying to do it better than anyone else: better knits, fairer wages, more sustainable, accessible prices. And from where we’re sitting (wearing Naadam), we say they’ve succeeded.
5 Tips For Keeping Your Cats Off Your Kitchen Counters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Pets are one of life's joys, a notion that many people agree on. Unfortunately, not everything that comes along with having them is fun to deal with. One of the more annoying aspects of having a cat, for example, is trying to teach it to stop jumping on the kitchen counters. While cuddling on the couch or finding them on top of bookshelves is cute and fun, kitchen counters are where we prepare our food. Having a feline there who sheds and walks around in a litter box isn't sanitary (via I Heart Cats). Not to mention, cats can jump up and eat our food and possibly get sick, too — so it's best for the health of you and your kitty to keep them off the counter.
