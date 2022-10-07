Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Time To Ditch Your Coffee Table For A More Open Living Room?
Before you part with your coffee table to make space in your living room, there are some things you should consider. The answer isn't the same for everyone.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Power Tools?
Everyone has their favorite home improvement center, but when investing in tools that need to last, you'll want to do further research to find the best.
Should You Paint Your Walls Or Trim First?
It's time to update the paint color in your living room or perhaps a bedroom or two, but what comes first, the walls or the trim? Here's what you need to know.
House Digest Survey: What Is The Best Material For Dining Chairs?
If you are planning on purchasing new dining chairs the material is a key factor. Here are the most popular materials according to our survey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HGTV's Egypt Sherrod's Best Piece Of Real Estate Advice
When you first step into the game of real estate you may be surprised to find out that everyone you know has an opinion on how best to move forward.
Arranging Your Furniture A Certain Way May Help You Sleep Better
While sleep hygiene improve your quality of sleep, there's another factor that many overlook: it's also very important how you arrange your bedroom furniture.
How To Clean Your Air Conditioner Condenser Coils, According To An Expert – Exclusive
Cleaning the air conditioner condenser coils should be a must on every homeowner's to-do list (unless they turn to a professional to do the work for them).
The One Style Deal to Score Today: Naadam’s Recycled Cashmere
On a normal day, when people ask us where to get cashmere gear, we send them to Naadam. Cashmere is their whole thing, and they’re trying to do it better than anyone else: better knits, fairer wages, more sustainable, accessible prices. And from where we’re sitting (wearing Naadam), we say they’ve succeeded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Should You Put Furniture In Front Of Your Windows?
You might be wondering if you can put furniture in front of your windows or if that is a décor-related faux pas that you should avoid at all costs.
HGTV's Jasmine Roth On How Remodeling One Common Feature Can Change An Entire Room
infusing character is one of Jasmine Roth's main missions when she renovates a space. Here are her tips on remodeling one common household feature.
The Headboard Hack That Will Brighten A Dark Basement Bedroom
The headboard can be a focal point in a room, and you'll discover what you can do with it to help add a lighter and more airy feeling to your basement space.
The Best Cleaning Tips For Your Stone Cookware
Stone cookware is preferred by many because its surface is smooth and virtually nonporous, and food does not readily stick to it. See our best cleaning tips.
How To Choose The Right Type Of Gutters For Your Home
Gutters are an essential component of the roof system because they help move the rainwater away from the structure. But here's how to choose the right type.
5 Tips For Keeping Your Cats Off Your Kitchen Counters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Pets are one of life's joys, a notion that many people agree on. Unfortunately, not everything that comes along with having them is fun to deal with. One of the more annoying aspects of having a cat, for example, is trying to teach it to stop jumping on the kitchen counters. While cuddling on the couch or finding them on top of bookshelves is cute and fun, kitchen counters are where we prepare our food. Having a feline there who sheds and walks around in a litter box isn't sanitary (via I Heart Cats). Not to mention, cats can jump up and eat our food and possibly get sick, too — so it's best for the health of you and your kitty to keep them off the counter.
PETS・
The Renovator Host Marcus Lemonis Talks The Value Of Home Ownership – Exclusive Interview
Marcus Lemonis explained what makes "The Renovator" different from a typical renovation show and shared important tips for starting a home makeover.
Why You Should Think Twice Before Getting A White Sofa
White couches are different from any other color options, but they also have downsides. Here's why you should think twice before getting a white sofa.
The Right Place To Put Your Microwave
Designing a kitchen can be tricky. After all, it's quite a high-traffic area. Where you put everything will make a big difference in how effective the space is.
The Best Paint Colors For Your Staircase
There are many different ways paint is used to create a stunning visual on the staircase, and we've found some of the most perfect paint colors to do so.
What's The Difference Between A Thanksgiving Cactus And A Christmas Cactus?
When it comes to holiday cacti, there is much confusion over which species is which and when you can expect yours to bloom. Here's what you need to know.
Are Dusty Pastels In Home Decor Going Out Of Style?
Often found in boho homes, dusty pastels might complement your space's relaxed, natural vibe, but are they going out of style? Here's what you need to know.
House Digest
New York, NY
65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0