Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available. Wilkins said more information would be released when it becomes […]
Additional police at Robeson Co. schools after social media threat, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be at least eight officers at St. Pauls Middle and High Schools in Robeson County this week following a social media post, according to Lt. Bradley Rountree with St. Pauls Police Department. The school district released the following statement: "An anonymous threat...
Homicide investigators called to death investigation in Lumberton, sheriff confirms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a death investigation on Tuesday in the Lumberton area. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, along with homicide investigators and crime scene investigators, responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive. At...
Lumberton student suspended after staff found gun in his possession
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A student has been suspended from Lumberton High School for having a gun on school property. The student, a 17-year-old male, will be suspended for one year after staff found a handgun in his possession. School staff received a tip that led to the discovery of...
17-year-old Lumberton High School student suspended for having gun at school
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old Lumberton High School senior has been suspended for one year after school staff found a handgun in his possession, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The district said there were no injuries reported and no reports of threats being made to other students. The boy, whose name […]
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Atlantic Beach town councilman and his wife were shot and killed by their own son, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The department confirmed that 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt is the son of Jim and Gloria Dewitt. The two were found dead on Sunday night at home along Greensprings Drive near Columbia.
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
Second arrest made in West End homicide case
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman found dead in her home near Conway is leading police to investigate her death as a homicide. Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a home on Highway 319 where they found 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body. The coroner’s office said Stevens...
Investigation underway after deadly stabbing, Darlington County sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Rd. in Lamar on Monday for a reported stabbing. The coroner is investigating. No further information is...
Sheriff’s office investigating fight between players at Johnsonville High School football game
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that happened between players during the Johnsonville High School game. The team was playing Scotts Branch High School on Monday night. The sheriff’s office said there was an altercation during the team handshake after...
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
52-year-old woman found dead in Conway-area home; homicide investigation underway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening at her home in the Conway area, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Natasha Stevens was found dead at about 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office […]
Woman Charged After Motel Domestic
A Hallsboro woman was jailed after allegedly breaking a windshield and trying to burn a man’s car at the Holiday Motel. Patricia Ann Jackson, 39, was held under $5,000 secured bond Saturday on charges of felony possession of cocaine, assault on an officer, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive. Her address was listed as 231 Cherry Town Rd., Hallsboro.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County arrested in another state on unrelated charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An armed and dangerous man wanted in Horry County on attempted murder and other charges has been arrested in another state. Lee was arrested Monday in St. Joseph County, Indiana for unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and drug possession charges, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department’s inmate records.
Suspect sought after armed robbery at Laurinburg convenience store
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store on South Caledonia Road Sunday evening. Police said a man entered Rob’s Convenience store at about 5:50 p.m. with a gun and demanded money from a clerk. The store is at 130 S. Caledonia Road. The man fled toward […]
