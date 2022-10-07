ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available. Wilkins said more information would be released when it becomes […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Atlantic Beach town councilman and his wife were shot and killed by their own son, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The department confirmed that 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt is the son of Jim and Gloria Dewitt. The two were found dead on Sunday night at home along Greensprings Drive near Columbia.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WMBF

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
LUMBERTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Second arrest made in West End homicide case

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Woman Charged After Motel Domestic

A Hallsboro woman was jailed after allegedly breaking a windshield and trying to burn a man’s car at the Holiday Motel. Patricia Ann Jackson, 39, was held under $5,000 secured bond Saturday on charges of felony possession of cocaine, assault on an officer, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive. Her address was listed as 231 Cherry Town Rd., Hallsboro.
HALLSBORO, NC
WMBF

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County arrested in another state on unrelated charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An armed and dangerous man wanted in Horry County on attempted murder and other charges has been arrested in another state. Lee was arrested Monday in St. Joseph County, Indiana for unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and drug possession charges, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department’s inmate records.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

