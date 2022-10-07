ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills rule out Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, others for Steelers game

By Nick Veronica
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ohwu5_0iQ6r1s300

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will be shorthanded once again this Sunday, with injuries taking two more starters out of the lineup.

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who had two interceptions last week to increase his league-leading total to four, will miss the game with a rib injury. Tight end Dawson Knox with also be held out with foot and hamstring injuries.

Poyer named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Coach Sean McDermott also ruled out receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow, who are both dealing with ankle injures. Cornerback Christian Benford remains out after breaking his hand.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he has not yet been ruled out for the game. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie remains in concussion protocol but has not yet been ruled out, either.

Poyer missed the Bills’ Week 3 game against Miami with a foot injury. McDermott wouldn’t specify Poyer’s current injury but said, “generally, ribs and soreness in that area.”

Poyer was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 4 performance against Baltimore, and was even offered $1 million if he goes on to break the league’s modern interception record.

With fellow starting safety Micah Hyde (neck) already out for the season, the Bills will be without both starters this week against Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who will make his first career start.

Bills to face Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett making 1st start in Buffalo

The Bills were also without Poyer and Hyde in Week 3, when they suffered their only loss of the season to Miami, 21-19. Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin started that game, with Hamlin earning the start last week while Poyer returned.

The Bills have more than a dozen players on the injury report this week. A full list of game statuses will be released following Friday’s practice. The Bills are favored in the game by 14 points, making the Steelers bigger underdogs than they’ve been in any game in the Super Bowl era.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced kidnapping suspect’s brother arrested, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four family members has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, officials said Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Authorities did not provide any […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
NJ.com

Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bills#Concussion#American Football#Afc Defensive Player
Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Suffers Back Injury vs. Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of Week 5 as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. At the end of the first quarter, Steelers defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was seen walking to the locker room with trainers. He started the game but did not play the final series of the first quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Tulare man sentenced for the sale and possession of drugs

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man has been sentenced for the sale and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, on October 11, Tulare County Superior Court sentenced 42-year-old Sergio Astorga-Medrano to four years in custody for possessing a large number of narcotics for […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement to the Practice Squad

The former Dallas Cowboy, Corey Clement, has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. The running back out of University of the Wisconsin has played five years in the NFL, four with the Eagles, and one with the Cowboys. Clement was a free agent heading into 2022, allowing...
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours. Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. The two victims say they came home to […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot to death in west central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad. According to officials, officers responded to the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
Yardbarker

Bills Sign S Jared Mayden To PS, Release DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Ingram wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Bills later signed Ingram to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit this...
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy