Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data

By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, and stocks are falling sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely.

The S&P 500 was 2.7% lower in afternoon trading after the government said employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. Wall Street is worried the Federal Reserve could see that as proof the economy has yet to slow enough to get inflation under control. That could clear the way for the Fed to continue hiking interest rates aggressively, something that risks causing a recession if done too severely.

“The employment situation is still good and that might be a little frustrating to the Fed,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “The Fed thinks we need more people unemployed in order to make sure inflation comes down and stays down.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 625 points, or 2.1%, at 29,299, as of 2:23 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 3.7% lower. The drops mark a return to form for stocks, which have tumbled over 20% from records this year on worries about inflation, interest rates and the possibility of a recession.

They had recovered a bit early this week in a powerful but short-lived rally after some investors squinted hard enough at some weaker-than-expected economic data to suggest the Fed may take it easier on rate hikes. But Friday’s jobs report may have dashed such hopes for a “pivot” by the Fed. It's a pattern that has been repeated several times this year.

Employers added 263,000 jobs last month. That’s a slowdown from the hiring pace of 315,000 in July, but it’s still more than the 250,000 that economists expected.

Also discouraging for investors was that the unemployment rate improved partly for the wrong reasons. Among people who aren’t working, fewer than usual are actively looking for jobs. That’s a continuation of a longstanding trend that could keep upward pressure on wages and inflation.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but should be getting closer as the impact of aggressive policy starts to take hold,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

By hiking interest rates, the Fed is hoping to slow the economy and jobs market. The plan is to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising even further. The Fed has already seen some effects, with higher mortgage rates hurting the housing industry in particular. The risk is that if the Fed goes too far, it could squeeze the economy into a recession. In the meantime, higher rates push down on prices for stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments.

“Everything hinges on inflation at this point,” said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network. “We do think its going to moderate over the next few quarters.”

Altogether, many investors see Friday's jobs data keeping the Fed on track to hike its overnight rate by three-quarters of a percentage point next month. It would be the fourth such increase, which is triple the usual amount, and bring the rate up to a range of 3.75% to 4%. It started the year at virtually zero.

Crude oil, meanwhile, continued its sharp climb and is heading for its biggest weekly gain since March. Benchmark U.S. crude jumped 4.3% to $92.29 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.6% to $97.83.

They've shot higher because big oil-producing countries have pledged to cut production in order to keep prices up. That should keep the pressure up on inflation, which is still near a four-decade high but hopefully moderating.

The rise for crude helped stocks of oil-related companies to be among Wall Street's very few to rise Friday. Oilfield services provider Halliburton climbed 3.5%, and ConocoPhillips gained 2.6%.

Stocks of technology companies were leading the way in the opposite direction. They've been among the hardest hit by this year's rising rates, which most hurt investments seen as the riskiest, most expensive or having to make investors wait the longest for big growth.

Microsoft slumped 5%, and Amazon fell 4.7%.

Beyond higher interest rates, analysts say the next hammer to hit stocks could be a potential drop in corporate profits. Companies are contending with high inflation and interest rates eating into their earnings, while the economy slows.

Advanced Micro Devices fell 12.5% after it warned revenue for its latest quarter is likely to come in at $5.6 billion, below its prior forecasted range of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion. AMD said the market for personal computers weakened significantly during the quarter, hurting its sales.

Levi Strauss fell 11.4% after it cut its financial forecast for its fiscal year. It cited the surging value of the U.S. dollar against other currencies, which weakens the dollar value of sales made abroad, as well as a more cautious outlook on economies across North America and Europe.

Treasury yields rose immediately after the jobs report’s release, though they wobbled a bit afterward. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, climbed to 3.87% from 3.83% late Thursday.

The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.30% from 4.26%. Earlier in the morning, it climbed above 4.33% and was near its highest level since 2007.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise, Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What spiking US veterinary prices reveal about inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it's becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America's worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat's visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades.
PETS
EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to "long-term success." Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country's financial stability.
ECONOMY
Amazon scraps home-delivery robot program

SEATTLE — Amazon is disbanding its team of workers who worked on Scout, the six-wheeled, autonomous robot designed to deliver to your doorstep. In what’s likely a sign of slowing sales growth, Amazon has decided, after two years of testing in Seattle, it will be “reorienting the program,” according to Bloomberg. The robot was first introduced in 2019 and tested in the suburbs of Snohomish County, Washington, according to KIRO-TV.
BUSINESS
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership lineup — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade,...
POLITICS
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
KIDS
