Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game

ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
ANN ARBOR, MI
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State just lost a member of its next recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Monday night. “After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State,” Wedin wrote. “This decision...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason poll, MSU picked fourth

Neither Michigan nor Michigan State will enter the 2022-23 Big Ten season as a league favorite. But both are expected to finish among the top four teams in the conference. Michigan was picked to finish third and Michigan State was picked to finish fourth in a media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic, released on Monday. (The Big Ten does not conduct a full preseason media poll).
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State a home underdog again vs. Wisconsin

EAST LANSING – Michigan State won’t be favored to end its losing streak on homecoming. The Spartans opened as four-point home underdogs for their October 15 home game against Wisconsin, according to Circa Sports. Michigan State will bring a four-game losing streak into that matchup. Most recently, the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7

JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
JACKSON, MI
Leslie falls at Carson City

Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
CARSON CITY, MI

