MLive.com
Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy had Penn State game circled on his calendar
ANN ARBOR-- J.J. McCarthy didn’t see the field in last November’s Michigan-Penn State game. He was on the sidelines in full uniform as then-starting quarterback Cade McNamara led the Wolverines to a 21-17 victory over the Nittany Lions. What a difference a year makes. As No. 5 Michigan...
MLive.com
Santa’s coming to town: Jim Harbaugh excited to meet new Michigan president
ANN ARBOR -- Santa’s coming to town, and Jim Harbaugh is excited. Santa Ono officially starts his term as Michigan’s president on Thursday (Oct. 13). Ono’s Twitter feed indicates he will be arriving on campus on Monday and plans to be at Michigan’s football game against Penn State on Saturday.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Giants of the SEC get slain in the same week
Saline and Chelsea have been the standards of the Southeastern Conference for many years now. That’s why when both teams were defeated in Week 7, it marked a stunning turn of events in the conference. With Saline’s 7-0 loss to Temperance Bedford last week, the Hornets saw their impressive...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Justin White on journey from Division II to earning a scholarship and starting
EAST LANSING – It was late in fall camp when Justin White received a phone call and was told to come to the football building. The Michigan State defensive back wasn’t sure of the reason but reported to the office of Saeed Khalif, the program’s general manager and executive director of player personnel and recruiting.
MLive.com
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game
ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
MLive.com
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State just lost a member of its next recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Monday night. “After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State,” Wedin wrote. “This decision...
MLive.com
Michigan picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason poll, MSU picked fourth
Neither Michigan nor Michigan State will enter the 2022-23 Big Ten season as a league favorite. But both are expected to finish among the top four teams in the conference. Michigan was picked to finish third and Michigan State was picked to finish fourth in a media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic, released on Monday. (The Big Ten does not conduct a full preseason media poll).
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: JV vs. varsity and nobody thrown under the bus
EAST LANSING – Another week, another chance for Michigan State to break a losing streak. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 49-20 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week for their fourth straight defeat. It’s their longest losing streak since dropping five in a row in 2019.
MLive.com
Anchor Bay cross country standout Thomas Westphal is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
Thomas Westphal has had a highly successful cross country season so far and the New Baltimore Anchor Bay standout also had an impressive showing in the latest Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll. Westphal won the poll in a landslide by collecting 15,762 of the 17,486 total votes cast...
MLive.com
Michigan State a home underdog again vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State won’t be favored to end its losing streak on homecoming. The Spartans opened as four-point home underdogs for their October 15 home game against Wisconsin, according to Circa Sports. Michigan State will bring a four-game losing streak into that matchup. Most recently, the...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on run game struggles, injuries and facing his alma mater
EAST LANSING – The numbers aren’t good. Since a strong start to the season running the ball in a pair of wins against MAC teams, Michigan State has struggled mightily on the ground. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten), who have lost four straight games, are now coming...
MLive.com
Despite four straight losses, Mel Tucker insists he’s not frustrated
EAST LANSING – Four straight losses, all by double digits. It has been a month since Michigan State last won a game and the lofty expectations the Spartans had coming into the season have been replaced with trying to find a way to snap out of this skid. Despite...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7
JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
MLive.com
Leslie falls at Carson City
Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
