Prince George's County, MD

Man murdered in home in Prince George’s County

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a man’s murder after they received a call that he was unconscious Friday morning.

The call came around 7:10 a.m. When officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department got to Queen Anne Bridge Rd., they found the man inside a home. It was clear that he had experienced some trauma. He died there.

Police said they did not think the killing was random. As of late Friday morning, they were working to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

