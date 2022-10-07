Read full article on original website
St Cloud Guide To 2022 Trick Or Treating & Halloween Themed Events
Trick or treating! It brings back great memories all throughout my childhood and great memories with my own children. It seems like candy is the goal as a child, but what you take away from it, is the memory of spending time with your family, wearing your favorite costumes, and having a good time. There are plenty of places where you and your kids can enjoy trick-or-treating around central Minnesota. Check out this list to see if there is a location near you.
Election 2022: 6 Running for 3 Seats on Sauk Rapids-Rice Board
SAUK RAPIDS/RICE (WJON News) -- There are six people running for three open seats this fall on the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board. The three incumbents are Lisa Braun, Robyn Holthaus, and Lisa Loidolt. The three newcomers are Warren Christie, Dan Johnson, and Annie Newville. Annie Newville has lived in Sauk...
Sartell Officials Accepting RFQ’s for Pine Ridge Golf Course
SARTELL (WJON News) - The City of Sartell is looking for someone to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved to accept Request for Qualifications and Letters of Interest for the property. The city bought the property back in 2008...
Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton This Fall
As Minnesotans scramble to get all of their fall activities in this year, Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton is counting down the days until they're closed for the season. There is NO admission fee or parking fees to come to Triple S Pumpkins, you only pay for what you want to take home and for food at the snack shack.
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
CentraCare – Long Prairie Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) - CentraCare - Long Prairie is celebrating a milestone this month. This is the 5-year anniversary since the state-of-the-art health care center opened in 2017. During that time the new hospital and clinic has provided more than 350 deliveries, 100,00 clinic visits, 4,200 surgeries and more.
Foley Man Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
FOLEY (WJON News) - A Foley man is facing 57 felony charges for selling cars without a license. The Minnesota Department of Revenue has charged Grady Shearer of Foley with 53 counts of felony failure to pay sales tax and 4 counts of felony failure to file income tax returns.
Efforts Ongoing to Bring All-Inclusive Playground to Sartell Park
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three area Lions Clubs are continuing their efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell. The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs partnered at the start of the year, with the goal of replacing the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
Update: Boy Shot by Uncle in Hunting Accident Has Died
MOTLEY (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy who was shot while hunting with his family has died. Sheriff Tom Burch says an autopsy is scheduled at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Sunday just...
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Bikes Stolen in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
Sartell Fire Department Hosting Annual Open House Event Thursday
The Sartell Fire Department is hosting its annual Open House event this Thursday, October 13th. The event will be held at the Sartell Public Safety building at 501 Pine Cone Road South from 4-7:30 p.m.. The public is welcome to attend this free event to learn more about fire safety...
Stearns County Wants a Speed Study for County Road 1
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Stearns County highway department will be asking the board of commissioners to support a speed study on a county road north of Sartell. The county is making improvements to County Road 1 west of the Rice Bridge and County Engineer Jodi Teich says it's common to request a speed study when they make changes to intersections and sightlines.
Rice Police Department Moves Into New Headquarters
RICE (WJON News) - The Rice Police Department has officially moved into their new headquarters. Last year, the building was moved onto it's new foundation behind city hall. Police Chief Ross Hamann says while it's taken longer than expected, they are excited to be in their new space. I think...
Waite Park Woman Accused of Making Threats, Racist Comments
WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park woman faces assault charges after a knife complaint Saturday. Officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Street South just before 3:30 p.m. Several People called in that 33-year-old Alyssa Holmberg was going into apartments and threatening to kill people with a knife.
Benton Co. History: Sauk Rapids Municipal Park’s Long History
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For 81 years, we've known it as Municipal Park along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, but its history goes way back. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the land was originally part of the Osauka development created by the father of Sauk Rapids Jeremiah Russell. He built a hotel and had a ferry system that took people across the river in the 1870s.
Sauk Rapids’ Hudson Omoke Had A Game For The Ages Friday
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm may have fallen 28-25 at St. Francis on Friday for their first loss of the season, but the memorable game still provided plenty of highlights for the Storm. Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Hudson Omoke had a night to remember. First, Omoke picked off a pass from...
Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
The Reason Stearns County Is Having a Record Amount of Trials This Year
Stearns County is expecting a record amount of jury trials in 2022. That according to Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall. She joined me on WJON. She explains the reason for the record is a combination of a backed up amount of trials for the best two years and more cases going to trial from incidents happening this year.
