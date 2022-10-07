Read full article on original website
What Does A Full Scottish Breakfast Look Like?
In the United Kingdom, breakfast is king, per The Spruce Eats. Most countries, and even some region, have their version of a traditional breakfast. But the famous full English breakfast consists of black pudding, beans, potatoes, and cabbage. Similar to the UK, a special breakfast prepared in Scotland is known as a full Scottish. If you thought that Scotland was only famous for its tartan kilts, whisky, beautiful lakes, and bagpipes, think again, as Scottish food is not something that anyone should miss out on (via Hey Explorer).
Woke Cambridge don claims the Full English breakfast isn't very British at all because 'bacon is from Denmark' and 'hash browns are American'
Bacon, eggs, hash browns, black pudding and beans – few things are more English than a good old fry-up. One Cambridge academic, however, seems to have been eating his breakfasts with a thick slice of wokery... and has decided the full English isn't very English at all. Dr Ha-Joon...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
disneytips.com
Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing
Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'
LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
Meet the man that created the largest empire in history
The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
A ‘miracle plant’ was just rediscovered after 2,000 years in Turkey
A professor has rediscovered a miracle plant previously used by the ancient Greeks, Egyptians, and Romans. The plant, which was expected to have gone extinct over two thousand years ago was known as silphion (or silphium) by the ancient Greeks. The professor discovered what he believes to be a botanical survivor, which could open new doors to medicines we haven’t seen in two millennia.
Food & Wine
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Has Announced Festive Winter Journeys — with Ultra-Glamourous Dining
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, has long been the gold standard for luxury railway experiences. And yet somehow, the company is proving it can still outdo itself with brand-new itineraries for the winter season. In September, the company announced its December journeys, a first for the Belmond Train. The...
What Makes Sweet And Savory Soufflés Different?
Soufflés are notoriously difficult and temperamental to make. "The Great British Bake Off" contestants have had meltdowns over stilton soufflés, and "Masterchef" home cooks have faced them in the dreaded "pressure test." They are the ultimate baked good for demonstrating both technical ability and understanding of how ingredients interact with the yolks and airy egg whites.
Why Aldi Shoppers Are In Disbelief Of The Price Of Vanilla
With cooler temperatures already here and the holidays right around the corner, shoppers are on the hunt for baking ingredients of all sorts. One staple in any baker's pantry is vanilla, a flavor enhancer for many things we love to eat. Pairing it with chocolate or coffee cuts through the bitterness but enhances the natural sweetness of both. With fruits, vanilla tames the acid notes and rounds them out, and it lends dairy products a creamier taste (via Prepared Foods).
Rachael Ray's Cheese-Bomb Pasta Made Her Audience Literally Scream
Everything is better with cheese. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center — which is entirely real, and magnificent — says on its website that the exact origin of cheese isn't known, but is naturally attached to agriculture and the use of animals for their milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that the history is certainly more than 4,000 years old, and has a legend surrounding its creation. Supposedly it was caused by curdled milk that a merchant was transporting which separated into curds and whey. This provided a new and satisfying form of sustenance.
A Fan Favorite Aldi Coffee Has Shoppers Excited
Grocery store prices are sitting a little too high for Americans on a budget, forcing some to forgo non-essentials like special snacks and seasonal products (via Insider). Yet, Aldi is making moves to ensure customers are able to celebrate new seasons with all the fun, cold and hot weather food favorites without breaking the bank. More and more people are trying to save money by taking advantage of Aldi's in-house prices. According to Reuters, in addition to welcoming one million new customers this year alone, the affordable grocer has also seen a surmountable increase in sales.
archyworldys.com
Autumn foods that are good for your health
As with all seasons, there are foods that are autumn-specific. This is called seasonality, that is, they have a limited duration during the year. At a time when it is essential to strengthen immunity, prepare the body for the lowest temperatures and protect from typical colds and flu, autumn vegetables and fruits give us exactly what we need to face the season in the best possible way.
The Unexpected Pizza Combination You Can Find At Netflix's Famous Pizzeria Bianco
Thank you, Netflix, for letting us travel around the world to eat delicious dishes. Recently, food fans have been enjoying armchair travel through original Netflix shows like "Chef's Table," which first aired in 2015 and follows the life stories of visionary chefs around the world as they display their craft through restaurants and other food ventures. Now, the show is returning with a series dedicated especially to pizza, a worldwide food icon with Italian origins.
