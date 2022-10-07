Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
One hurt in collision on Hopkinsville Road in Logan County
An Olmstead man was hurt in a vehicle versus a tractor hauling a bushhog collision in Logan County Friday afternoon. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred in the area of Hopkinsville Road and Miles Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Investigation reportedly revealed that a pickup truck operated by 25-year-old Zane Hadden of Olmstead collided with a tractor hauling a bushhog machine that was operated by 62-year-old Michael Bradshaw of Russellville.
WBKO
Logan County Sherriff’s Office K-9 dog, driver injured in wreck
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A driver has been airlifted for serious injuries after a vehicle hit a deputy K-9 cruiser at the scene of an accident off of Stevenson Mill Road and the bypass. Logan County Sheriff’s Office said the K-9 Vahur, who was in the vehicle during the...
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting
The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
whopam.com
Pedestrian flown to hospital following collision in Clarksville
Clarksville police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision from Sunday night that sent the victim to a Nashville hospital. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the single-vehicle accident occurred at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Wilma Rudolph struck a pedestrian as he was attempting to cross the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Bridge replacement to close portion of KY 2280 in Hopkins County
Drivers in Hopkins County need to be aware that a bridge closure on KY 2280 starting Wednesday will close that part of the roadway for several months. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, motorists will need to seek alternate routes through at least December, as a complete replacement of the bridge over Rose Creek will begin Wednesday and take until sometime in December to complete.
whopam.com
KYTC mowing ramping up along I-24
Motorists are reminded to be on alert as litter pickup and mowing are ramping up along Interstate 24 through Kentucky starting Tuesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews are starting at the Trigg-Christian County Line near mile marker 69 and are working westward toward Lyon County and eventually to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah.
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville
A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating snapped telephone pole that caused crash on Peachers Mill Road
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating this morning into a vehicle versus telephone pole collision that closed Peachers Mill Road just north of Abraham Drive. Officers were called to that area right before 5 a.m. Sunday morning for reports that a vehicle had hit some downed power lines there were from a broken telephone police, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver and a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
Driver flees scene after crashing into telephone pole in Clarksville
A portion of Peachers Mill Road remains shut down after a driver crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
whopam.com
Lacy Marie Bell
(86, of Elkton) Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Elkton. Burial will be in the Elkton-Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
Comments / 2