Derrick Van Orden visits La Crosse to discuss crime with local authorities

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Republican candidate for Congress Derrick Van Orden made his way to La Crosse to discuss crime and drug abuse.

Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District Representative, Bryan Steil, joined Van Orden in a meeting with local sheriffs and law enforcement to discuss how those issues impact their communities.

Van Orden says the key to addressing the issue is communication.

“It’s incredibly important that we’re synced together to make sure that we can have the most positive effect from the federal government at the state and local level,” said Van Orden.

Current La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf was not in attendance.

