ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

ConAgra Brands (NYSE: CAG) has been a value pick for income investors for some time now and never has that been more true. The company is proving why the consumer staples are where risk-averse investors want to be by outperforming on the top and bottom lines and providing favorable guidance. The best news coming out of the FQ1 report, however, is that share prices fell nearly 4.0% despite the good news and are back within a range that has been a buying zone for institutional investors for the last 18 months or so. The institutions own about 84% of the stock at this time and it looks like that figure could grow. In regard to the value, this stock trades at only 13X its earnings while paying a safe 3.9% yield which is among the best value combinations in the sector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fid5S_0iQ6p9rR00
MarketBeat.com - MarketBeat

"The strength of our brands and continued execution of the Conagra Way playbook resulted in strong sales and adjusted operating profit during the first quarter. We continued to deliver improved service and productivity as we navigate ongoing inflationary pressures and industry-wide supply chain challenges. Our strong start to fiscal 2023 reaffirms our confidence in our outlook for the balance of the fiscal year as we remain focused on generating value for our shareholders,” said ConAgra CEO Sean Connolly.

ConAgra Brands Flexes Pricing Power

ConAgra Brands had a great FQ1 and a quarter that proves the value of the company’s strategy. ConAgra repositioned the portfolio to focus on the upper-tier brands before the COVID-19 pandemic began and has been building on early gains ever since. This quarter, the company reported $2.9 billion in net revenue for a gain of 9.4% over last year, 8% in the two-year stack, and nearly 22% versus the prepandemic 2019 period. The strength was driven by a 9.7% increase in organic sales that was offset by a slight FX headwind. The organic sales were in turn driven by a 14.3% increase in price and a -4.6% decline in volume that was less than expected.

Moving on to the earnings, the company reported a decline in margin and net loss on a GAAP basis but this is due to non-cash impairments that have no bearing on the cash flow. On an adjusted basis, the operating margin came in at 13.7% and was compounded by a decline in share count that left the adjusted EPS up 14% versus last year. The $0.57 in earnings also beat the consensus by a nickel and are accompanied by a positive outlook for the rest of the fiscal year. The company says there may be some weakness in the Q2 period but pricing actions are offsetting cost increases and margins should improve to an average of 15% by the end of the year. The takeaway is that revenue growth 4% to 5% and EPS growth of 1% to 5% bracket the consensus estimate with ample room for upside surprises.

The Analysts Are Holding ConAgra

The analysts are holding ConAgra Brands but the sentiment is warming. There’ve been several commentaries since the earnings release but the one that stands out comes from Evercore ISI. They rate ConAgra Brands at Outperform and have set the Wall Street high price target of $40 which is a good 20% above the current price action. The stock price may move lower in the near term but a move up to the top of the range, if not a move up to the $40 level, is expected within the next few quarters.

"Factors supporting FY23 earnings growth include relative pricing power especially in frozen entrees and snacks (65% of sales) with stable overall portfolio share trends, improving pricing net of commodity inflation, some easing in supply chain and friction cost comparisons in the 2H, and higher A&P spend," says analyst David Palmer.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

The S&P 500's 2nd-quarter earnings per share is set to drop 10% thanks to Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline. S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conagra Brands#A Value#Income Investors#Stock#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cag
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
BUSINESS
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
DoYouRemember?

Coin Collector Reveals 50 Cent Coin Could Be Worth Up To $48,000

A TikTok user, Eric Miller, is a popular collector and expert known as ‘The Coin Guy.’ Recently, he shared a post on TikTok detailing every major factor regarding the value of Kennedy half dollars. Eric simplified the component into three elements; composition, key dates, and valuable errors. He further revealed a brief history behind the coin, which serves as a point of remembrance for the late President John F. Kennedy.
NFL
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy