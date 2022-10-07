Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersL. CaneTampa, FL
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Related
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
fox13news.com
Tampa leaders gather input from residents on the city's future on climate preparedness, development
TAMPA, Fla. - Projects are in the works that will impact how residents get around the City of Tampa, where new growth and development will occur, and how to be more prepared for climate change and major storms. City leaders want help from residents in shaping this future. The first...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local road safety advocate group is hoping people will vote "yes" on Hillsborough County's proposed transportation sales tax increase after seeing the dangers of intersections throughout the county. On Monday, All for Transportation revealed its list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
St. Petersburg neighbors concerned about speeding on residential street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors on a St. Petersburg street are worried about cars speeding through. Neighbors on Mystic Lake Drive in St. Pete are worried about speeding. A speed meter sign was recently added to help with concerns. They now have some help after one resident reached out...
fox13news.com
Schools in parts of Sarasota County reopen after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Kids in the Sarasota and Venice areas returned to classrooms Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit the state nearly two weeks ago. "I’m excited to get back to the routine and get the kids back in school," said Alison Holsbeke, whose daughter Kenzie attends Fruitville Elementary School.
fox13news.com
Judge invalidates Hillsborough transportation tax
Hillsborough County voters will not get to vote on a transportation tax on the November ballot. A judge rejected the one-cent tax referendum on the November ballot, nullifying the measure.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County Commission to hold emergency meeting after judge invalidates transportation tax referendum
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Commission will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss what to do after a judge invalidated a transportation tax referendum that would have been up for a vote next month. Revenue from the one-cent sales tax referendum would have been used for transportation projects,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Repairs taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin
Repairs are taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin. The manhole on Neuport Path experienced a gradual caving in or “subsidence” event, according to The Villages District Office. “Subsidence is usually caused by traffic, loose soil, and groundwater which has weakened the joints to...
fox13news.com
'This is our forever home': Pinellas County school bus driver receives keys to new home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Like many people in Tampa Bay, Tomeka Taylor battled rising rents while searching for affordable housing. "We were pretty much homeless when we moved," Taylor, who is also a Pinellas County school bus driver, said. Last year, Taylor and her two boys moved out of a...
fox13news.com
Debris clean up continues about two weeks after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Trucks with the big claws are working their way through local neighborhoods, snatching one Hurricane Ian debris pile at a time. Though the immediate Tampa Bay Area escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian, tons of debris must be picked up, especially branches, limbs and leaves. Tampa residents like Toni McElreath wait and wonder about the piles of debris in front of their homes.
fox13news.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Laker/Lutz News
Big changes are being proposed in Saddlebrook, in Wesley Chapel
A proposed large-scale comprehensive plan amendment has been requested for Saddlebrook Resort, a place that helped put Wesley Chapel on the map. The request calls for amending the county’s future land-use map on about 420,5 acres of land, south of State Road 54 and east of Service Road. The...
'Hoax' threats force lockdowns at several Tampa Bay-area schools
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area schools responded to what are believed to be fake threats similar to what South Florida schools experienced earlier Tuesday. Students were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents whose students attend St. Petersburg Catholic High School were told to go to the...
fox13news.com
Some residents still without power in Peace River Village after Hurricane Ian
BARTOW, Fla. - Power has been restored for the vast majority of Floridians after Hurricane Ian, but it has not for many people who live in Peace River Village on SR 60 in Bartow, which is still flooded. Phil Black is one of dozens of residents who is waiting to...
Alleged highway racer goes double the speed limit in Pinellas County, deputy says
A Palm Harbor man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught racing at twice the speed limit, an arrest report said.
WATCH: Car explodes, sending sparks flying off Howard Frankland Bridge
A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured the moment a car exploded after becoming engulfed in flames on I-275.
iontb.com
Pinellas Park Police and multiple local agencies respond to an active shooter call at Pinellas Park High School
On October 11, 2022, the Pinellas Park Police Department and multiple other local agencies responded to Pinellas Park High School in reference to a report of an active shooter around 12:22 p.m. The police department continues to work this call for service. Currently, there are no known injuries and the...
fox13news.com
Judge rejects Hillsborough County's one-cent tax referendum, nullifying measure on November ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County voters will not get to vote on a transportation tax on the November ballot. A judge rejected the one-cent tax referendum on the November ballot, nullifying the measure. This comes as absentee and mail-in ballots are starting to go out to voters. The measure is...
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm
Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
Comments / 0