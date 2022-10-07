ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
fox13news.com

Schools in parts of Sarasota County reopen after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. - Kids in the Sarasota and Venice areas returned to classrooms Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit the state nearly two weeks ago. "I’m excited to get back to the routine and get the kids back in school," said Alison Holsbeke, whose daughter Kenzie attends Fruitville Elementary School.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Repairs taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin

Repairs are taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin. The manhole on Neuport Path experienced a gradual caving in or “subsidence” event, according to The Villages District Office. “Subsidence is usually caused by traffic, loose soil, and groundwater which has weakened the joints to...
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues about two weeks after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Trucks with the big claws are working their way through local neighborhoods, snatching one Hurricane Ian debris pile at a time. Though the immediate Tampa Bay Area escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian, tons of debris must be picked up, especially branches, limbs and leaves. Tampa residents like Toni McElreath wait and wonder about the piles of debris in front of their homes.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Big changes are being proposed in Saddlebrook, in Wesley Chapel

A proposed large-scale comprehensive plan amendment has been requested for Saddlebrook Resort, a place that helped put Wesley Chapel on the map. The request calls for amending the county’s future land-use map on about 420,5 acres of land, south of State Road 54 and east of Service Road. The...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm

Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
TAMPA, FL

