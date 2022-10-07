Read full article on original website
who13.com
Body in pond a ‘fictitious report’, West Des Moines Police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines Police now say a report of a dead body dumped in a public pond on Tuesday morning was fictitious and a man has now been charged with Harrassment. Authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of Fuller Road...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Boone Man Died and Two Grand Junction Residents Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
A two vehicle collision Monday morning in Dallas County ends with one fatality and two others injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 9:10pm at the intersection of Highway 17 and Broadway Street. A 2010 International semi-tractor trailer that was driven by 40-year-old Matthew Olszewski of Cookeville, Tennessee and was traveling north on the highway and went to turn west onto Broadway Street, but didn’t yield to a southbound 1991 Oldsmobile that was driven by 43-year-old Adam Choruzek of Grand Junction. The semi crossed the southbound lane on the highway and struck the Oldsmobile on the right side.
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Jenny Clark, of Atlantic, today on warrants for Intent to Manufacture / Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. Clark was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. No other details on the arrest have been...
Dallas County Crash Claims One Life, 2 others injured
(Granger) One person died, and two others suffered injuries when a semi and a car collided at an intersection in Granger. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. Authorities say 75-year-old Larry Don Adams of Boone died in the crash. The two people hurt in the accident are 43-year-old Adam William Choruzek, and 48-year-old Kathy Lynn O’Brien, both from Grand Junction.
Adel PD Seek Missing Man
(Adel, IA) — Adel Police are looking for a man missing since October 5th. Daniel Wolfe is white, six-feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. Police say he is bald, has multiple tattoos, and may be using a bicycle.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
who13.com
West Des Moines police investigating claim of body dumped in pond behind library
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are investigating around the pond at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. Detectives also checked out a location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty by Corporate Woods Drive, where – within minutes – he ticketed another driver for going 99 miles an hour in the same location.
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry School Board Discuss Safety Measures for Intruder Scenarios
The Perry School Board met in regular session Monday. Superintendent Clark Wicks tells Raccoon Valley Radio they discussed safety measures for the schools, including upcoming ALICE training on how to handle an intruder. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. An additional safety measure is the recent acquisition of radios which with the push of a button, will alert the Perry Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson City Council Sets Two Public Hearings
The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. The Council set a public hearing for October 25th at 5:30pm to receive public input about a possible Iowa Economic Development Authority Community Development Block Grant for an upper story housing conversion project at 100 East State Street. They also set the same public hearing date and time for the plans and specifications, form of contract and notice to bidders on the wastewater treatment plant improvement project.
who13.com
One person died in Des Moines crash that shut down I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person died in an accident on I-235 Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries around 6:54 p.m. at the 6.2 mile marker of I-235 eastbound. According to the DMPD,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Hear Update on Nueva Vida en Greene County
Several individuals gave an update to the Greene County Board of Supervisors this week on an initiative to attract the Latino population to work and live in the county. Nueva Vida en Greene County is led by Greene County Development Corporation, along with Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ and several local employers. GCDC President Sid Jones talked about the overall goals of the program was to help fulfill the over 200 available jobs in the county, which then could spur new Latino businesses to locate within the county, and create additional housing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report 10-3/10-9
10-3-22 7:35 am Panora Police responded to a car vs deer accident on Wagon Rd. 7:43 am Guthrie Co Deputy transported an inmate from Audubon Co Jail to the Guthrie Co courthouse for court. 7:51 am Guthrie Co Deputy responded to a car vs deer accident on Hwy 44 East...
KCCI.com
Mountain lion seen in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
10 teens, 6 guns, 42 bullets complicate Iowa murder trials￼
From the start, the case stemming from a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy near a Des Moines high school has been among the most complex prosecutions ever in Iowa's capital city, involving 10 teenagers, six guns and at least 42 fired bullets.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man arrested for pulling a knife on an Exile Brewing Company employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is locked up after pulling a knife on an Exile Brewing Company employee Friday night. This comes less than a month after Exile's ownership asked the city to do something about the homeless population living near their restaurant. A criminal complaint...
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA
Funeral arrangements are pending for David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden.
