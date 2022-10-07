A two vehicle collision Monday morning in Dallas County ends with one fatality and two others injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 9:10pm at the intersection of Highway 17 and Broadway Street. A 2010 International semi-tractor trailer that was driven by 40-year-old Matthew Olszewski of Cookeville, Tennessee and was traveling north on the highway and went to turn west onto Broadway Street, but didn’t yield to a southbound 1991 Oldsmobile that was driven by 43-year-old Adam Choruzek of Grand Junction. The semi crossed the southbound lane on the highway and struck the Oldsmobile on the right side.

