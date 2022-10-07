ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychology

Phys.org

What's wrong with grouping students by perceived ability?

By David Pomeroy, Becky Taylor, Christine Rubie-Davies, Kay-Lee Jones and Sara Tolbert, The Conversation. Aotearoa New Zealand's high school teachers' union recently approved a policy to end streaming—also known as "ability grouping"—in New Zealand high schools by 2030. The primary teachers' union NZEI Te Riu Roa took a similar stance in March 2021.
Phys.org

Scientists hit their creative peak early in their careers, study finds

A new study provides the best evidence to date that scientists overall are most innovative and creative early in their careers. Findings showed that, on one important measure, the impact of biomedical scientists' published work drops by between one-half to two-thirds over the course of their careers. "That's a huge...
Phys.org

Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a 'math person' or 'reading person'

A student's self-perception of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future scholastic performance and choices. For example, students who perceive themselves as good at math are more likely to engage in math class, earn good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress through their educational careers, compared to students who doubt their math ability or aptitude.
Phys.org

Media messages that humanize outgroups don't combat prejudice, study finds

It seems intuitive: if you want to soften hearts toward marginalized people, show that they are human like everyone else. That's the theory behind untold media messages depicting "outgroups" having relatable experiences, such as images of immigrants eating Thanksgiving dinner or videos of refugees hugging their children. Unfortunately, humanizing messages...
Phys.org

New CRISPR-Cas approach permits more precise DNA cleavage

A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has overcome a major constraint for cutting and editing DNA by CRISPR-Cas enzymes and other technologies. The recent innovation, which is published in Nature Biotechnology, will simplify and expedite molecular cloning approaches and expand their utility. CRISPR-Cas editing has transformed...
Phys.org

Topological materials become switchable

A donut is not a breakfast roll. Those are two very clearly distinguishable objects: One has a hole, the other does not. In mathematics, the two shapes are said to be topologically different—you cannot transform one into the other by small, continuous deformations. Therefore, the difference between them is robust to perturbations: Even if you knead and bend the bun it still doesn't look like a donut.
Phys.org

Landscape of molecular contacts: How SARS-CoV-2 communicates with human cells

What exactly are the molecular interactions between the virus causing COVID-19 and its human host? How might our genetic differences cause different disease courses? And how do still-emerging virus variants differ in their host-virus interactions? To get to the bottom of these questions, an international team of researchers has generated a systematic map of molecular contacts between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its human host.
Phys.org

Rationalized deep learning super-resolution microscopy for sustained live imaging of rapid subcellular processes

Li Dong's group from the Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Science, in collaboration with DAI Qionghai's group from Department of Automation of Tsinghua University and Dr. Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) devised the rationalized deep learning super-resolution microscopy (rDL-SRM). The study was published in Nature Biotechnology.
Phys.org

Psychological game theory: When emotions enter the equation

As brilliantly visualized in the Disney-Pixar animated movie "Inside Out" (2015), emotions guide most of our actions, if not all. However, for a long time, economists did not pay much attention to emotions and how they shape our behavior. The same holds for traditional game theory, which assumes that the...
Phys.org

Study shows shaker channel mutation differs structurally from human potassium channels

Potassium (K+) channels are small, highly specialized conduits within every living cell that are responsible for the extremely selective and rapid transport of K+ ions across cell membranes. Voltage-gated potassium (Kv) channels are potassium-specific transmembrane channels that also are sensitive to voltage changes within the cell's membrane where a selectivity filter chooses K+ ions over sodium (Na+).
Phys.org

AI predicts physics of future fault slip in laboratory earthquakes

An artificial intelligence approach borrowed from natural language processing—much like language translation and autofill for text on your smart phone—can predict future fault friction and the next failure time with high resolution in laboratory earthquakes. The technique, applying AI to the fault's acoustic signals, advances previous work and goes beyond by predicting aspects of the future state of the fault's physical system.
