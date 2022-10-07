Read full article on original website
New 'ethics guidance' for top science journals aims to root out harmful research, but can it succeed?
The British journal Nature was founded in 1869 and is one of the world's most influential and prestigious outlets for scientific research. Its publisher, Nature Portfolio (a subsidiary of the academic publishing giant Springer Nature), also publishes dozens of specialized journals under the Nature banner, covering almost every branch of science.
Researchers demonstrate human cognitive system designed to enable moral tradeoff decisions
Moral dilemmas—balancing one right action against another—are a ubiquitous feature of 21st-century life. However unavoidable, though, they are not unique to our modern age. The challenge of accommodating conflicting needs figured as prominently in the lives of our human ancestors as it does for us today. Many psychologists...
Airborne chemical sends unmistakable biological signal, may show evidence of life on other planets
Broccoli, along with other plants and microorganisms, emit gases to help them expel toxins. Scientists believe these gases could provide compelling evidence of life on other planets. These types of gases are made when organisms add a carbon and three hydrogen atoms to an undesirable chemical element. This process, called...
What's wrong with grouping students by perceived ability?
By David Pomeroy, Becky Taylor, Christine Rubie-Davies, Kay-Lee Jones and Sara Tolbert, The Conversation. Aotearoa New Zealand's high school teachers' union recently approved a policy to end streaming—also known as "ability grouping"—in New Zealand high schools by 2030. The primary teachers' union NZEI Te Riu Roa took a similar stance in March 2021.
Scientists hit their creative peak early in their careers, study finds
A new study provides the best evidence to date that scientists overall are most innovative and creative early in their careers. Findings showed that, on one important measure, the impact of biomedical scientists' published work drops by between one-half to two-thirds over the course of their careers. "That's a huge...
Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a 'math person' or 'reading person'
A student's self-perception of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future scholastic performance and choices. For example, students who perceive themselves as good at math are more likely to engage in math class, earn good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress through their educational careers, compared to students who doubt their math ability or aptitude.
The coherent simulation of a quantum phase transition in a programmable 2,000 qubit Ising chain
Quantum computers have the potential to outperform classical computers on several complex tasks, yet many challenges will need to be overcome before they reach their full potential. In the meantime, physicists and computer scientists have been trying to realistically estimate the capabilities that quantum computing technologies will exhibit in the near future.
Media messages that humanize outgroups don't combat prejudice, study finds
It seems intuitive: if you want to soften hearts toward marginalized people, show that they are human like everyone else. That's the theory behind untold media messages depicting "outgroups" having relatable experiences, such as images of immigrants eating Thanksgiving dinner or videos of refugees hugging their children. Unfortunately, humanizing messages...
New CRISPR-Cas approach permits more precise DNA cleavage
A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has overcome a major constraint for cutting and editing DNA by CRISPR-Cas enzymes and other technologies. The recent innovation, which is published in Nature Biotechnology, will simplify and expedite molecular cloning approaches and expand their utility. CRISPR-Cas editing has transformed...
Topological materials become switchable
A donut is not a breakfast roll. Those are two very clearly distinguishable objects: One has a hole, the other does not. In mathematics, the two shapes are said to be topologically different—you cannot transform one into the other by small, continuous deformations. Therefore, the difference between them is robust to perturbations: Even if you knead and bend the bun it still doesn't look like a donut.
Landscape of molecular contacts: How SARS-CoV-2 communicates with human cells
What exactly are the molecular interactions between the virus causing COVID-19 and its human host? How might our genetic differences cause different disease courses? And how do still-emerging virus variants differ in their host-virus interactions? To get to the bottom of these questions, an international team of researchers has generated a systematic map of molecular contacts between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its human host.
Rationalized deep learning super-resolution microscopy for sustained live imaging of rapid subcellular processes
Li Dong's group from the Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Science, in collaboration with DAI Qionghai's group from Department of Automation of Tsinghua University and Dr. Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) devised the rationalized deep learning super-resolution microscopy (rDL-SRM). The study was published in Nature Biotechnology.
Climate change and deforestation may drive tree-dwelling primates to the ground, large-scale study shows
A large-scale study of 47 species of monkeys and lemurs has found that climate change and deforestation are driving these tree-dwelling animals to the ground, where they are at higher risk due to lack of preferred food and shelter, and may experience more negative interaction with humans and domestic animals.
How colleges and universities can get innovation wrong (and how they can get it right)
As Canada begins to understand and navigate the global post-pandemic landscape, our country's ability to innovate will be an important success factor in its recovery. The pandemic saw massive strides made in innovation. This forward momentum provides an opportunity for Canada to build a more resilient and robust post-COVID economy.
Psychological game theory: When emotions enter the equation
As brilliantly visualized in the Disney-Pixar animated movie "Inside Out" (2015), emotions guide most of our actions, if not all. However, for a long time, economists did not pay much attention to emotions and how they shape our behavior. The same holds for traditional game theory, which assumes that the...
Children who tell blunt truths, as opposed to lying, are judged more harshly by adults
New findings, out today, suggest children who tell blunt truths such as "I don't want this present—it's ugly!" are judged more harshly by adults than those who bend the truth to be polite or protect others. Published in the Journal of Moral Education, the research demonstrates the mixed messages...
Our Homo sapiens ancestors shared the world with Neanderthals, Denisovans and other types of humans
When the first modern humans arose in East Africa sometime between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, the world was very different compared to today. Perhaps the biggest difference was that we—meaning people of our species, Homo sapiens—were only one of several types of humans (or hominins) that simultaneously existed on Earth.
Study shows shaker channel mutation differs structurally from human potassium channels
Potassium (K+) channels are small, highly specialized conduits within every living cell that are responsible for the extremely selective and rapid transport of K+ ions across cell membranes. Voltage-gated potassium (Kv) channels are potassium-specific transmembrane channels that also are sensitive to voltage changes within the cell's membrane where a selectivity filter chooses K+ ions over sodium (Na+).
AI predicts physics of future fault slip in laboratory earthquakes
An artificial intelligence approach borrowed from natural language processing—much like language translation and autofill for text on your smart phone—can predict future fault friction and the next failure time with high resolution in laboratory earthquakes. The technique, applying AI to the fault's acoustic signals, advances previous work and goes beyond by predicting aspects of the future state of the fault's physical system.
Hijab rules have nothing to do with Islamic tenets and everything to do with repressing women
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was held by Iran's morality police for not complying with the country's hijab rules has drawn global attention to the repression of women in Iran. Neighboring Saudi Arabia, a Sunni country, theologically and politically opposed to Shiite Iran, has similar restrictive rules when it comes to women.
