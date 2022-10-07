ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The American Dream is dying as younger people believe it’s only downhill from here

By Trey Williams
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhP8M_0iQ6oScm00

Nearly 50% of American adults say it's hard for them to improve their standard of living

We all know it in our hearts to be true: It’s all down hill from here.

Well, at least half of us do anyway. When it comes to the aspiration of upward mobility, 46% of Americans say that it’s harder now to achieve a good standard of living than it was for their parents, according to a study from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The consensus among the more than 1,000 adults ages 18 and older was that a good standard of living is still important: Americans generally across the board value being able to pursue passions, own a home, raise a family, and have a successful career.

For all the rebukes of hustle culture and the old school American Dream that have surfaced in the wake of the pandemic, the ability to actually achieve those goals has been depressed over generations.

“The poll highlights that most people believe achieving a good standard of living is important but difficult to achieve,” wrote David Sterrett, senior research scientist with the AP-NORC Center, in a news release announcing the report. “At the same time, there is little public consensus about what factors enable people to improve their standard of living in this country.”

Not only do people find it hard to achieve that aspirational standard of living, but 49% of adults say it’s hard for them now to even improve their current standard of living. And for the Gen-Zers and Alphas in the back, 54% of the adults surveyed said they believed it’s unlikely young people will have a better standard of living then their parents.

Older adults, those ages 60-plus, were more likely than others to believe it’s gotten easier for them to achieve a good standard of living.

Interestingly, Black Americans were more likely than white adults to report having a good standard of living (43% compared with 28%), raising a family (33%; 16%), and owning a home (37%; 22%) were easier to attain now than when their parents were younger.

“The relative optimism of African Americans, against the background of historical and contemporary injustices and persistent inequalities is striking for 2022, given the last two years of turmoil, yet is consistent with past studies of optimism,” Steven Durlauf, a professor at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy wrote in the release.

Of course it makes sense when you consider where Black people started in this country—and how far they have to go.

While the pandemic has highlighted and exacerbated numerous socioeconomic ills and precipitated shifting attitudes toward work and culture, the seeming decline in one’s ability to achieve a perceived good standard of living has been lurking for a while.

Last year, The White House issued a brief on the cost of living in America in which it said rising costs over the last three decades for necessities has made it difficult for families to attain economic security. What’s more, as of August, the consumer price index has increased more than 8% over the last 12 months.

“Many people perceive their options are less than what they had in the past,” Durlauf told the AP. “A lot of sense of well-being has to do with relative status, not absolute status.”

Comments / 460

kitty-o
4d ago

well this is what happens when you continue to vote for the guy who is all about "free stuff" we've become lazy and don't want to vote for the guy who wants you to have a job and prosper. we are now a nation of what do I get for free instead of working for what you've got.do research and vote smart this year..we as Americans have the power for change..

Reply(26)
217
David Tamboli
4d ago

I don't know if the younger gen is completely at fault here. as a nation we have gone soft. sure the American dream is still there, but much harder to reach. we have taught these children to be way over sensitive and have driven toughness out of them. I think this whole country has allowed this to happen. I'm 57 years old, and I can tell you that parents reason with their children now. there was no reasoning with my parents. I did what they said or I got punished. and we're not talking about a timeout. SOFT!!!

Reply(7)
107
Jon Halverson
4d ago

If you have 10 streaming services go to Starbucks everyday and rent an expensive apartment instead of the cheapest available you will indeed never own a home.

Reply(8)
85
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#United States#African Americans#American Dream#The Ap Norc Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

224K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy