ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Hurricane Ian sends Naples a memo: Rethink those special events

By Harriet Howard Heithaus and Laura Layden, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 5 days ago

Paradise won't be Party-dise any time soon. The City of Naples, after much soul-searching Thursday, took a scissors to its upcoming special events calendar, scrubbing the popular Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot and moving back the iconic Swamp Buggy Parade .

Undeterred, the Gulf Coast Runners , who were meeting Thursday afternoon, took immediate action to move its 5K to Paradise Cove Sports Complex on City Gate Boulevard. A field of runners that has been as high as 4,000 will push off as planned, but in a new location.

The Swamp Buggy Parade also will roll on, but on the first day of the Winter Classics buggy races Jan. 28 and 29 instead of Nov. 19 as originally planned.

The decisions Thursday included events that had already been planned and approved by City Council. But after Hurricane Ian slashed through Naples on its northward march, the critical need for clean up time and worries about safety changed the paradigm for city staff.

"Debris removal is a huge, huge, huge task," said City Manager Jay Boodheshwar. "Imagine a football stadium filled up with debris — to 40 feet high.

"And that is only the stuff inside the house. It doesn't include vegetative debris. It doesn't include appliances. It doesn't include wrecked vehicles . When you add all that in you're talking two football stadiums."

"We're asking people to be patient," he said. "This isn't going to be one pass (to collect debris). It's going to be multiple passes."

Welcome back Collier: Collier County schools welcome back students, talk resiliency after Hurricane Ian

Evicted from Harmony Shores: Naples mobile home residents get flooded - then kicked out.

City Council had no trouble letting some of the events that were low-impact continue, such as Cambier Park Sunday services at Celebration Beach Church, which has offered to clean the park after each service. The Naples Art shows, the earliest of which would be set on its own grounds to eliminate city cleanup, eventually won approval, too, on the condition it pays some outstanding fees.

Some larger events within the City of Naples got more discussion:

Delayed: Swamp Buggy Parade, Cambier concerts

Maria Rodriguez, an employee of Swamp Buggy Races organization, pointed out that its Swamp Buggy Parade is the oldest in Southwest Florida, dating from the 1940s. Her organization offered to move the parade from Nov. 19 to the start of the second racing dates, Jan. 28.

"If it's not a good date, we get it. There are larger priorities, such as making the community whole," she said. "But we want to have this parade to show the world that we are back. I have no doubt we will be back, bigger and better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opHFM_0iQ6oHA100

As with everything else, there are disadvantages: Closing off U.S. 41 during tourist season. And advantages: Bringing the parade to Naples during its 2023 centennial. But the offer to delay the parade won council's approval, and the parade will be moved to Jan. 28.

Also delayed will be:

  • All concert series at Cambier Park. Three different bands — Naples Concert Band, Naples Jazz Society and Naples Big Band — all offer free Sunday concerts that are public favorites. Council decided to push back October concerts and talk with the organizations about taking responsibility for cleaning the park, with the possibility of resuming them in December.
  • The Third Street Farmers Market. The Third Street South area took on heavier damage than Fifth Avenue, and the Saturday morning market, which was to have started this weekend, will be pushed back to a date at which city staff is comfortable with it returning.
  • Evenings on Fifth. As with the others, the group asked that the event be canceled for October, with the option for it to return in November.

Parks and Recreation staff will work with the street department and city administrators as well as those organizations to settle on optimal dates for a return to their schedules.

"We'll know where we're at in a couple of weeks. We may come back to you and talk about the next 30 days," Boodheshwar told them. "I have concerns the next 30 days, and I definitely have concerns about the next 60 days on anything that is closing a road and require a lot of staff resources, specifically affecting public safety."

"This is a tough balance," Boodheshwar said. "We do want a return to some sense of normalcy."

But given the demands on cleanup after Hurricane Ian ushered in a storm surge of more than 3 feet downtown, sloshed sand into its storm sewers and felled trees of all sizes, both council and city staff felt a pause would be best.

For that reason, council decided to ask Gulf Coast Runners to move its Old Naples 10K from Nov. 12 and the Skim Jam, a surfing event at 13th Avenue beach. It was originally set for Oct. 22.

For discussion: Stone Crab Fest, Cane Walk

The White Cane Walk sponsored by Lighthouse for the Blind was scheduled for Oct. 15. City staff will ask the organization if it can find a different day.

The Oct. 28-30 Stone Crab Festival may be moved to another weekend. Although director Jerrod Cain pointed out that it had its own onsite parking at Tin City and has its own dining area. Its major expense is the addition of two to three police officers for security.

"It's a big event for the area. It's a huge event for Tin City. It's the biggest event of the year for them financially," he told council. "And it's really kind of a kickoff to the season. It might be a good statement for the area to say, 'hey, we're not going to let this hurricane get us down'."

Council still pushed back, asking if Cain could work with city staff to set an alternate date, perhaps in early December.

Rescinded: Regatta, one art festival

Approval for the Thanksgiving Weekend Art Festival. The festival had its advocates, since, as one councilman pointed out, its original motive was to bring people to the fairly young Design District. But the loss of the Gulfshore Playhouse parking area, with its new building now under construction, paired with Naples Square residents' concerns about getting into and out of their buildings and the closure of streets, made them leery.

The Halloween Spooktacular was scrapped because it would close off Fifth Avenue during October, while conditions are still tenuous, and the decision was made with the blessing of the Business Improvement District.

The Naples Regatta approval for Lowdermilk Park also was revoked.

"Lowdermilk is in shambles at this point in time, unfortunately," said Jennifer Fox, recreation superintendent. Nov. 12 was simply not feasible at this time, she and other officials said. The park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian .

"It's been a long, very emotional last eight to 10 days, but I'd be remiss as a newcomer not say what I'm witnessing in this community of people pulling together is quite a sight," Boodheshwar told the council in opening the meeting.

"There's a lot of work ahead, but I feel we're going to come out on the other end of this a stronger community, we're going to be a more collaborative community. We're going to hear each other more. I feel there are really good things that are going to come out from this."

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com. Reach her at 239-253-8936 .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Hurricane Ian sends Naples a memo: Rethink those special events

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian damages Smyrna Cafe week after opening in downtown Naples

A new local restaurant that was forced to close a week after it opened in downtown Naples is back in business after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. Smyrna Cafe initially opened Sept. 20, a week before Ian entered the Gulf. The Turkish-Mediterranean bakery and eatery weathered the storm well compared...
NAPLES, FL
The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Moorhead Manor community filled with hope despite the destruction

Despite the destruction left by Hurricane Ian, there is a lot of hope and joy in the Moorhead Manor community. Hurricane Ian left many of the homes in the community severely flooded. One couple said their lanai saw 31 inches of water, but they’re focusing on what they have and all the volunteers who’ve brought them food and help.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Football Stadiums#Gulf Coast#Parks And Recreation#Hurricane Ian#Party#City Council
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?

The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses on 5th Avenue in Naples trying to bounce back from Ian

Businesses hurt by Hurricane Ian face plenty of obstacles before they can open their doors to customers. If 5th Avenue in Naples looks like it’s back up and running, that’s because restaurants are open, but the majority of shops are still closed. “We’re very busy… extremely busy,” Daniel...
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power

Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This ‘Floating’ Florida Manse Has a Dock Big Enough for an Armada of Day Boats

When your slice of island paradise in Naples, Fla., is just that—a narrow slice—the only thing to do is go wide. Which is what the owners of this 10,000-square-foot compound did to create their glassy modern masterpiece. By leveling an original home, sinking scores of heavy-duty pilings deep into tranquil Venetian Bay and topping with over 1,000 tons of concrete, they created this sleek, contemporary two-story retreat that appears to hover over the water.  The home itself is perched on a skinny one-acre lot at the southern tip of man-made Venetian Island, just off Naples’s tony Gulf Shore Drive. Designed by...
NAPLES, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy