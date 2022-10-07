ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Students, staff unhappy with FGCU's Hurricane Ian make-up days schedule

By Nikki Ross, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
Students and staff are unhappy with Florida Gulf Coast University's updated academic calendar following Hurricane Ian, which scheduled make-up classes over the weekends.

The calendar takes the 10 days of missed instructional time from Sept. 27 through Oct. 8 and rescheduled them on Saturdays and Sundays from October through December.

Since FGCU unveiled their plans for the altered schedule on Monday, students and staff have flooded the university's Instagram post with over 500 comments, many of which were not in support of the change.

Alexa Osier, a 19-year-old out-of-state student who took out a $30,000 loan to attend the university, started a petition aimed at reversing the decision to hold classes on Saturdays. As of Friday morning, the petition had 2,235 signatures.

Osier said in the petition they pay monthly interest payments on the loan by working over the weekends. If they can't work, they can't pay off their loan.

"I am a first-generation college student and if Saturdays are put into place, that name will be stripped away from me as I will have to work full time to pay off a loan that was for nothing as I won't be able to afford to continue classes," Osier said. "I am begging, as a student who once loved FGCU, please consider another alternative and allow the students to be a part of that decision."

Similar sentiments were voiced on the university's Instagram post. How will students afford to continue school? How will they continue to meet all their obligations when class is abruptly scheduled on a day they weren't supposed to be? How will they cope mentally with classes held six-days a week?

Carolynne Gischel, United Faculty of Florida's FGCU chapter president, said in an email to FGCU president Michael Martin the new schedule "does not meet the needs of FGCU employees and students."

Martin said many other schedules were considered however this decision allowed the term to end on time, would keep commencements as scheduled, does not change Thanksgiving or winter breaks and would be the least disruptive to the campus community over all.

"We recognize there is no ideal solution to meet the needs of every student and faculty member on campus, but we believe this is the best guarantee for student success while emphasizing flexibility," the university said on its website. "We have all been affected in some way by Hurricane Ian. FGCU has urged faculty to make decisions for content delivery that allows them to lead with compassion and be as accommodating as possible to their students."

Here are some frequently asked questions FGCU provided answers for. More can be found on their website FGCU.edu/hurricaneian.

What is the new schedule?

If your class was supposed meet on the first date the second date is when class is rescheduled.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 rescheduled for Saturday Oct. 22.

Thursday, Sept. 29 rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.

Friday, Sept. 30 rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5.

Saturday, Oct. 1 rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6.

Monday, Oct. 3 rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19.

Thursday, Oct. 6 rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3.

Friday, Oct. 7 rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.

Saturday, Oct. 8 rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11.

Note: Tuesday Oct. 4 was a scheduled off day at FGCU.

Do we have to make up these days?

Yes.

"It is critical for the university to deliver a high-quality educational experience to our students in a way that matches the outcomes expected by students and taxpayers," the university said. "You deserve to receive the full course content you signed up for and paid for. "

Faculty are not required to teach in-person on the scheduled Saturdays. Faculty can decide to have online classes, hybrid classes, assigned activities or other plans.

What if I can't attend class on Saturday or Sunday?

Religious exemptions are allowed.

When it comes to work the university said "how class time and content is received during weekend dates will be extremely flexible. Please communicate with faculty members about the challenges you are facing, including storm recovery and financial hardships. There are many options available for course delivery."

What if I already had classes on Saturday?

Courses previously scheduled for Saturdays have been moved to accommodate the new schedule.

Faculty who had Saturday classes on their regular schedule will be notified if the new schedule changes their regular classes.

Will there be remote learning opportunities?

Yes for the remainder of the fall term. Students should discuss their needs with their professors.

Will there be alternative grading?

Yes, if students opt in. They can choose to get an S (satisfactory) or U (unsatisfactory) grading. Classes with this type of grading will not count towards a student's overall GPA.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.

