NWSL commissioner ‘heartbroken and horrified’ as investigation with union continues

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman joined the Kansas City Current for their groundbreaking ceremony here Thursday, but even with a new showcase stadium being built and the playoffs at hand, the week wasn’t all about celebration for the league.

An independent investigation released this week found systematic abuse and misconduct in the NWSL, affecting multiple teams, coaches and players over several years. The report, commissioned by U.S. Soccer, was led by former acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates and was based on more than 200 interviews.

“I was just heartbroken and horrified to read every single page of that report,” Berman said. “It was really soul-crushing and my heart goes out to anyone who had the courage and bravery to come forward. And also to the people who are bystanders, because even that is traumatizing.”

Berman has been the NWSL commissioner since April. The allegations of abuse began to surface in 2021, brought to light by a report in The Athletic. Five head coaches were fired or resigned and commissioner Lisa Baird resigned last season.

The NWSL has been conducting its own investigation with the player’s union and has encouraged current and former players and staff to come forward with information relating to discrimination, harassment, abuse or bullying within the league.

Berman said the investigation involves new witnesses and documents, and assured, “We’re not to be rushed on anyone else’s timetable. We have to get this right, and we’re going to do everything we can to deliver for the players.”