1011now.com
LSW Prepares for 10th straight state tournament appearance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest softball is headed back to the state tournament for the tenth year in a row after winning the Class A title in 2021. “We’re excited we didn’t want to lose the streak of not going to state so we are for sure excited,” senior pitcher and third baseman Taylor Coleman said.
1011now.com
Huskers get ready for Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with the media on Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium to discuss Saturday’s game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. “I’m proud of our players,” Joseph said. “They responded in the last two games and found a...
1011now.com
Husker wide receiver enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. “I’d like to thank Husker Nation and the University of Nebraska football program for accepting me into this community with open arms,” Garcia-Castaneda...
1011now.com
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen recently took home the crown for Miss Teen USA. Faron Medhi, 18, says she still can’t believe it, and her reaction to winning says it all. “They called Idaho and I thought she won, so I was excited for her! Then I was like hold on, that’s me?! I won? It’s honestly so crazy; definitely has not sunken in yet,” Faron said.
1011now.com
Ukrainian refugee shares success, shortfalls in transition to Lincoln life
LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the corner. Experts say the next four weeks is the window of time to look at when preparing your home for the winter months. Updated: 11 hours ago. One Lincoln veteran who’s made sacrifices for his country...
1011now.com
Lincoln Veteran gets free HVAC system
LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the corner. Experts say the next four weeks is the window of time to look at when preparing your home for the winter months. Updated: 11 hours ago. When war broke out in his home country, Alexander...
1011now.com
LPS students participate in college and career fairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Free Application for Federal Student Aid opened on Oct. 1, turning heads towards college applications. Between 60% to 70% of Lincoln Public Schools college-age students will go to a two or four-year college. LPS students participated in in-house college and career fairs this week. Regional colleges...
1011now.com
Huskers conclude Fall Season with two wins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team concluded the fall season on Sunday with two wins. The Huskers claimed a 10-3 victory over Colorado State before finishing the weekend with a 3-2 win over Omaha. In game one, Mya Felder led NU on offense, tallying three hits and three RBIs while Courtney Wallace led in the circle with six strikeouts. Wallace held the Rams to only one hit in four innings. In game one, the Huskers led 1-0 after three innings, but the Rams scored once in the fourth inning to tie the game. Nebraska regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after scoring six times, and then added three more in the fifth. CSU score once in the sixth and the seventh, but it was not enough as NU claimed the win.
1011now.com
Windy and cooler Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved east of Nebraska and in its wake we will have cooler temperatures along with windy conditions. The windy conditions continue on Thursday with even cooler temperatures expected. Warmer on Friday, but then cooler over the weekend. Dry weather is expected into next week.
1011now.com
YMCA of Lincoln hosts second annual coat drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Winter weather in Nebraska can bring hardships to the homeless, but this year a familiar organization is stepping in to bring some warmth and relief from the cold to those who need it most. During the month of October, all four Lincoln YMCA locations will be participating in a coat drive to benefit People’s City Mission. Last year’s inaugural coat drive generated over 2,300 coats thanks to the generosity of YMCA members and the Lincoln community.
1011now.com
Envolve’s Vision Van heads through Nebraska for affordable eyecare
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Healthy eyes and the ability to see property are paramount in nearly everything a person does every single day. Some people don’t have the means to make sure their vision is taken care of and that’s where Envolve comes in. Its mobile clinic is now making its way through Nebraska, providing free eyecare to those who are under-insured, or who may not have insurance at all.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Warm and breezy with evening thunderstorms possible.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be warm and breezy Tuesday across Nebraska. A cold front will move across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly in eastern Nebraska. It will be cooler and windy on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a marginal...
1011now.com
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
1011now.com
Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Warm and windy for Tuesday with storms possible Tuesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather over the course of the next week looks to remain fairly quiet as we head into mid-October. Tuesday looks to be the exception though, as an approaching cold front will keep the weather busy on Tuesday. Through Monday evening, the weather will remain very...
1011now.com
Nearly $50,000 in tools stolen from Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating after nearly $50,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln. LPD took a report from a Spectrum employee Monday morning, who said their work trailer located just northeast of 16th St. and Old Cheney Rd. had been entered sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.
1011now.com
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance has completed its competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.
1011now.com
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
1011now.com
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
1011now.com
San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
