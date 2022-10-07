Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
Abandoned Home Goes up in Flames in Kennewick
No word yet on the cause of the fire, or if it's considered suspicious. Home goes up in flames Monday in Kennewick. Kennewick Fire crews were called to a residential house fire around 11:09 AM Monday, at a location at 408 South Gum Street. Initially, according to Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, additional units from Benton County and Pasco were called but sent back because they were not needed.
DUI Crash Driver Tries to Flee After Reporting His Car Stolen
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department has seen this before. A drunken driver crashes their car, then tries to report it as stolen. Late Monday night, Deputies were called to a location about two miles southwest of Eltopia and north of Pasco about a car crash, near the intersection of Glade and Dogwood Roads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide
The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
Car Fire Snarls Traffic on I-182 in Richland
(Richland, WA) -- There were major traffic issues on the 182 Freeway in Richland Sunday, thanks to a car fire.Washington State Patrol says the car caught fire on the Westbound side of the freeway about a mile from where it meets the exit for I-82. Benton County Fire District 2 says the car overheated and the driver pulled over. They were able to escape just before the fire got too intense. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene. No one was hurt.
You’ll Never Believe Which Tri-City is Washington’s Most Affordable?
I never in a million years would have guessed that my city is one of Washington's most affordable. Just for giggles, I Googled Washington's most affordable cities and I was truly surprised to see that one Tri-Cities was listed at #2. When I first moved to Tri-Cities, I found a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man
Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State
(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.
Plundering Pirates Conquered Tri-Cities “Aye-Land” This Weekend
Pirates gathered and conquered Clover Island in Kennewick Washington this weekend. They came, drank, sang, fired cannons, and partied by the Columbia River for a good cause. Witnesses spotted them all over the aye-land! Grrr. Why Were the Pirates at Clover Island?. The gathering was the 7th year for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richland Police Seeking Plethora of Perps for Theft, Burglary, Fraud
Richland Police have featured some suspects on their Wanted Wednesday. RPD didn't specifically say when the offenses occurred but said these suspects are tied to or wanted in connection with several residential burglaries, as well as retail theft and fraud. They're also wanted for alleged retail theft at Walmart, on...
Former Benton Jail Officer Gets Federal Prison Time for Smuggling
A Tri-City resident and former Benton County Corrections Officer will spend four years in Federal prison for his role in a smuggling operation that allowed phones, drugs, and other items to be brought into the Benton County jail. Man pleaded guilty to Federal charges. The US District Attorney's Office for...
Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day
If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!. When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?
Car Fire Closes Highway 730 at Washington-Oregon State Line
(Hermiston, OR) -- Umatilla County Fire District #1 was called to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush. The car was destroyed and about one acre of land was burned. There were no injuries reported. Traffic on Highway 730 had to be shut down at the Washington border and at Highway 73 until all hot spots are extinguished.
Easterday Sentenced to 11 Years, Millions in Restitution
(Yakima, WA) -- 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced to serve 132-months in federal prison for defrauding Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million by charging them for approximately 265,000 head of cattle that did not exist. Easterday entered into a guilty plea on March 31, 2021 to wire fraud for his $244 million “ghost cattle” scam, which authorities say is one of the largest-ever fraud schemes in the Eastern District of Washington.
Scam Alert! Benton PUD Warns Customers to Hang Up and Call Them
It's another SCAM. Benton PUD is warning customers not to fall for the latest. The public utility company has received several calls from customers reporting they've received calls and texts threatening to disconnect their power if payment is not made. This is so frustrating. At work today, a colleague and...
Fred Meyer Workers in Richland Reach 1st Ever Union Agreement
For the first time, Richland Fred Meyer workers have bargained a contract with management over a variety of issues. Workers turned to Union UFCW 3000 to demand better conditions. According to information released by Percussion Strategic and other sources, store workers have reached their first-ever tentative agreement for improvements in...
You Could Have Met a Pirates of the Caribbean Actor in Kennewick
If you didn't make it to the 7th Annual Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival at Clover Island Inn this weekend, you truly missed out. On a whim on Saturday morning, my wife asked me if I'd like to go to the pirate festival that day. As a father, I'm always open to taking my kids to an event that will give them happiness and wear them out. So, I agreed, and off we went.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0