Walla Walla, WA

NEWStalk 870

Abandoned Home Goes up in Flames in Kennewick

No word yet on the cause of the fire, or if it's considered suspicious. Home goes up in flames Monday in Kennewick. Kennewick Fire crews were called to a residential house fire around 11:09 AM Monday, at a location at 408 South Gum Street. Initially, according to Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, additional units from Benton County and Pasco were called but sent back because they were not needed.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
NEWStalk 870

Car Fire Snarls Traffic on I-182 in Richland

(Richland, WA) -- There were major traffic issues on the 182 Freeway in Richland Sunday, thanks to a car fire.Washington State Patrol says the car caught fire on the Westbound side of the freeway about a mile from where it meets the exit for I-82. Benton County Fire District 2 says the car overheated and the driver pulled over. They were able to escape just before the fire got too intense. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene. No one was hurt.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man

Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State

(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.
BENTON CITY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Richland Police Seeking Plethora of Perps for Theft, Burglary, Fraud

Richland Police have featured some suspects on their Wanted Wednesday. RPD didn't specifically say when the offenses occurred but said these suspects are tied to or wanted in connection with several residential burglaries, as well as retail theft and fraud. They're also wanted for alleged retail theft at Walmart, on...
NEWStalk 870

Car Fire Closes Highway 730 at Washington-Oregon State Line

(Hermiston, OR) -- Umatilla County Fire District #1 was called to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush. The car was destroyed and about one acre of land was burned. There were no injuries reported. Traffic on Highway 730 had to be shut down at the Washington border and at Highway 73 until all hot spots are extinguished.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Easterday Sentenced to 11 Years, Millions in Restitution

(Yakima, WA) -- 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced to serve 132-months in federal prison for defrauding Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million by charging them for approximately 265,000 head of cattle that did not exist. Easterday entered into a guilty plea on March 31, 2021 to wire fraud for his $244 million “ghost cattle” scam, which authorities say is one of the largest-ever fraud schemes in the Eastern District of Washington.
MESA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fred Meyer Workers in Richland Reach 1st Ever Union Agreement

For the first time, Richland Fred Meyer workers have bargained a contract with management over a variety of issues. Workers turned to Union UFCW 3000 to demand better conditions. According to information released by Percussion Strategic and other sources, store workers have reached their first-ever tentative agreement for improvements in...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

You Could Have Met a Pirates of the Caribbean Actor in Kennewick

If you didn't make it to the 7th Annual Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival at Clover Island Inn this weekend, you truly missed out. On a whim on Saturday morning, my wife asked me if I'd like to go to the pirate festival that day. As a father, I'm always open to taking my kids to an event that will give them happiness and wear them out. So, I agreed, and off we went.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

