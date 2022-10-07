ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania is offering the deepest discount ever on alcohol

By Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News
 5 days ago
Food costs might be soaring, but in Pennsylvania, customers shopping for wines and spirits can find some good bargains.

All the state liquor stores are offering 50% savings on more than 3,300 wines, spirits, and accessories. They are available for purchase in stores and at FWGS.com.

The sale items will remain at their discounted price until they are sold out, according to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board spokesman Shawn M. Kelly. "We've actually had sales like this before, like any other retailer," Kelly said "This is the first time that everything is 50% off, though."

"A lot of the products are brands people would know," Kelly said. "We're excited to offer this opportunity to our customers. It's not every day that we can put so many products on sale like this."

What kind of products are on sale?

Customers can visit FWGS.com to determine what clearance products are offered online and view in-store product availability. Orders on FWGS.com totaling more than $99 are eligible to receive free shipping to any Pennsylvania address, except another liquor store.

Kelly didn't know how much of the total inventory was on sale, saying it would be different for every store. "It's a good amount," he said, adding that the reason for the sale is to clear out inventory and stock space to make room for holiday orders.

"November and December are our biggest months all year," Kelly said.

The sale, which started Monday, is already popular, Kelly said.

"We've heard good feedback from customers that they appreciate the 50% off," he said, suggesting folks consider doing their holiday shopping early to take advantage of the discount.

"Holidays are coming, winter graduations, birthdays, Christmas," Kelly added. "We encourage them to shop while selection is good because some of these items will sell out."

Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com.

