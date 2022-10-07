Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
KOLO TV Reno
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 45-year-old Jodi Page. According to Page’s family, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno, Nevada. Her family...
FOX Reno
Fifteen wild horses adopted at Northern Nevada Correctional Center event
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All available horses were successfully adopted at a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Oct. 8. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted the event....
nevadabusiness.com
The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event
THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
FOX Reno
Diedrichsen's Mrs. Connie Hall named Nevada Teacher of the Year
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A kindergarten teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks has been named the teacher of the year for the state of Nevada. A ceremony hosted by Governor Steve Sisolak and schools superintendent Jhone Ebert was held for Mrs. Connie Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
FOX Reno
Reno council race centers on North Valleys growth as Ebert looks to unseat Weber
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three spots on the Reno city council are up for grabs in the 2022 midterms, including the Ward 4 seat currently held by councilwoman Bonnie Weber. Weber advanced to the general election after receiving 42% of the vote in the June...
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
KOLO TV Reno
Chocolate-Whiskey pairing slated for this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chocolates headed down a conveyor belt may have you thinking of the famous “I Love Lucy” episode. We are at Dorinda’s Chocolates where the chocolate headed down the line is being made for a special event this Thursday at Rancharrah. A chocolate-whiskey pairing...
FOX Reno
Chinese immigrant finds success as entrepreneur with Sierra Nevada Job Corps
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The American dream comes to life in Reno. Vincent Mao, a Chinese immigrant with a lifelong dream to create, finds success as an entrepreneur with the help of the Sierra Nevada Job Corps. "If you die without regret, you are a...
Sierra Sun
Pine Cone Kitchen brings High Sierra caviar to Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in the Sierra Nevada, so is the way that people view garlic. What individuals typically see as the traditional, complementary flavor to most dishes, Pine Cone Kitchen is bringing a new spin on this savory bulb. Kayla and...
Sierra Sun
City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
2news.com
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
FOX Reno
Virginia Street to reopen both ways in downtown Reno as city wraps up pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will soon be back open in both directions as the city wraps up its pilot micromobility project. All of Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets will be closed until Oct. 21 as crews work to remove the temporary bike lane features and restripe the roadway.
FOX Reno
DMV offering walk-in voter registration from new Nevada residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you are a new Nevada resident, you can transfer your out-of-state drivers license and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV offices in Reno and Carson city will now serve new residents...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
calculatedriskblog.com
Second Home Market: South Lake Tahoe in September
With the pandemic, there was a surge in 2nd home buying. I'm looking at data for some second home markets - and I'm tracking those markets to see if there is an impact from lending changes, rising mortgage rates or the easing of the pandemic. This graph is for South...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
2news.com
The Great Italian Festival returns to Reno
In downtown Reno along The Row, The Great Italian Festival transformed Virginia Street into a taste of Italy. With everything from a grape stomp to gelato eating contest, Italian farmers market and of course tons of Italian food booths. The smell of the family recipes alone will lure you right...
