Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 45-year-old Jodi Page. According to Page’s family, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno, Nevada. Her family...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Fifteen wild horses adopted at Northern Nevada Correctional Center event

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All available horses were successfully adopted at a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Oct. 8. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted the event....
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event

THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Diedrichsen's Mrs. Connie Hall named Nevada Teacher of the Year

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A kindergarten teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks has been named the teacher of the year for the state of Nevada. A ceremony hosted by Governor Steve Sisolak and schools superintendent Jhone Ebert was held for Mrs. Connie Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
mynews4.com

What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?

If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Chocolate-Whiskey pairing slated for this Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chocolates headed down a conveyor belt may have you thinking of the famous “I Love Lucy” episode. We are at Dorinda’s Chocolates where the chocolate headed down the line is being made for a special event this Thursday at Rancharrah. A chocolate-whiskey pairing...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Pine Cone Kitchen brings High Sierra caviar to Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in the Sierra Nevada, so is the way that people view garlic. What individuals typically see as the traditional, complementary flavor to most dishes, Pine Cone Kitchen is bringing a new spin on this savory bulb. Kayla and...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities

A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

DMV offering walk-in voter registration from new Nevada residents

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you are a new Nevada resident, you can transfer your out-of-state drivers license and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV offices in Reno and Carson city will now serve new residents...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
SPARKS, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Second Home Market: South Lake Tahoe in September

With the pandemic, there was a surge in 2nd home buying. I'm looking at data for some second home markets - and I'm tracking those markets to see if there is an impact from lending changes, rising mortgage rates or the easing of the pandemic. This graph is for South...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

The Great Italian Festival returns to Reno

In downtown Reno along The Row, The Great Italian Festival transformed Virginia Street into a taste of Italy. With everything from a grape stomp to gelato eating contest, Italian farmers market and of course tons of Italian food booths. The smell of the family recipes alone will lure you right...
RENO, NV

